Operation Midnight Hammer: A Detailed Timeline of the U.S. Strike on Iran

Updated 22 June 2025 at 20:52 IST
In a mission spanning 18 hours of flying time, the United States launched Operation Midnight Hammer on June 21, targeting three of Iran’s most fortified nuclear facilities Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The operation, led by B-2 stealth bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, showcased the full reach of American airpower, backed by extensive aerial refueling and maritime coordination.
President Donald Trump ended his 60-day peace deadline and authorized direct military action to dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. The United States military has officially named it as Operation Midnight Hammer.
In a press briefing, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine briefed about the mission.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that, “The operation President Trump planned was bold and it was brilliant, showing the world that American deterrence is back. When this President speaks, the world should listen.”
The mission, called “Operation Midnight Hammer”, involved the used 75 precision-guided weapons, including 14 GBU-57 “bunker buster” bombs, each weighing 13,000kg. These bombs are specifically designed to penetrate hardened underground targets such as Fordow which is buried deep within a mountain.
Hegseth gave credit to Israel’s cooperation and support, stating the mission involved weeks of covert positioning, precision planning, and top-tier operational security. “This was joint coordination at the highest level,” he said, “a strike that took the world by surprise.”
Published 22 June 2025 at 20:46 IST