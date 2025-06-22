Operation Midnight Hammer: A Detailed Timeline of the U.S. Strike on Iran

In a mission spanning 18 hours of flying time, the United States launched Operation Midnight Hammer on June 21, targeting three of Iran’s most fortified nuclear facilities Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The operation, led by B-2 stealth bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, showcased the full reach of American airpower, backed by extensive aerial refueling and maritime coordination.

Here's a key timeline of the events:

21 June (00:01 EDT / 09:31 IST) : B-2 Bombers Depart Whiteman AFB

The mission commences as B-2 bombers take off from Whiteman Air Force Base in USA, beginning their transatlantic flight toward the Middle East.

21 June – 170:0 EDT / 02:30 IST (22 June, Sunday): B-2s Join Support Package at CENTCOM

The bombers meet up with dozens of aerial tankers and support aircraft at designated refueling points within the CENTCOM region.

21 June – 18:00 EDT / 03:30 IST (22 June, Sunday): Maritime Launch & Entry into Iranian Airspace

Maritime support assets coordinate launch activities in parallel as the bomber fleet enters Iranian airspace under heavy electronic cover.

21 June – 18:40–19:00 EDT / 04:10–04:30 IST (22 June, Sunday): Time on Target

The coordinated strikes are executed on Fordow (primary), Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities with precision-guided munitions.

21 June – 19:30 EDT / 05:00 IST (22 June, Sunday): Bombers Exit Iran

Having completed their objective, the B-2s exit Iranian airspace while maintaining electronic countermeasures.

21 June – Late Night EDT / Early Morning IST (22 June, Sunday): Dozens of Tankers Support Return Flight

The return leg of the mission is supported by another wave of aerial refueling tankers stationed across Europe and the Middle East.

22 June – Early Morning EDT / Afternoon IST (22 June, Sunday): Bombers Return to Whiteman AFB

After a nonstop round-trip mission of over 30 hours, the bombers land back safely at their home base in Missouri.

Inside Operation Midnight Hammer: A Detailed Overview

President Donald Trump ended his 60-day peace deadline and authorized direct military action to dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. The United States military has officially named it as Operation Midnight Hammer.

In a press briefing, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine briefed about the mission.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that, “The operation President Trump planned was bold and it was brilliant, showing the world that American deterrence is back. When this President speaks, the world should listen.”

The mission, called “Operation Midnight Hammer”, involved the used 75 precision-guided weapons, including 14 GBU-57 “bunker buster” bombs, each weighing 13,000kg. These bombs are specifically designed to penetrate hardened underground targets such as Fordow which is buried deep within a mountain.