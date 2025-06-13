Operation Rising Lion: How Israel Tricked and Targeted Iranian Commanders

Israel has delivered a significant blow to Iran’s military capabilities, targeting and eliminating key figures in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air force leadership through a carefully orchestrated deception operation. The attack, not only disrupted Iran’s air force command but also showcased Israel’s advanced intelligence tactics. Here’s how the operation unfolded and what it means for the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

A Clever Ruse to Lure Iran’s Top Brass

Israel executed a sophisticated plan to gather critical information about Iran’s air force commanders. According to a senior Israeli security official speaking to Fox News, “We carried out specific activities to help us learn more about them, and then used that information to influence their behavior.” This deception led the IRGC’s top air force officials, including Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, to convene at an underground command center near Tehran. The official added, “We knew this would lead them to meet, but more importantly, we knew how to keep them there,” ensuring the targets remained in place for the strike.

The operation, described as “preemptive” by Katz, involved over 200 Israeli fighter jets striking 100 targets across Iran, including military and nuclear sites. The attack was more effective than anticipated, wiping out most of the IRGC air force leadership in a single blow.

Striking at the Heart of Iran’s Military

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) didn’t stop at the command center. The operation targeted missile production facilities, surface-to-air missile systems, and ballistic missiles believed to be prepared for attacks on Israel. Explosions rocked Tehran and other provinces, with Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility suffering significant damage. Two nuclear scientists and another senior IRGC official were also killed, further weakening Iran’s military and nuclear programs.

Iran’s state media confirmed the death of General Hossein Salami, the IRGC’s commander-in-chief, alongside other key figures. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the strikes a “declaration of war,” accusing the United States of coordinating with Israel, though U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasized that the operation was “unilateral” and warned Iran against targeting American sites in retaliation.

Mossad’s Ground Game: A Tactical Edge