“We Now Know Real Situation”: What Colombia Earlier Said About Operation Sindoor And Why It Had to Withdraw It | Image: X

South American nation Colombia has now officially retracted its earlier statement in which it had expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of lives (terrorists) in Pakistan.

This development came after the Indian Parliamentary delegation held a meeting with the top diplomats of Colombian Council of International Relations (CORI). The Operation Sindoor delegation also called upon Colombia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio in Bogota. The administration condemned Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the it has decided to issue a formal statement soon, informed Sashi Tharoor.

Operation Sindoor Delegations Meets Diplomats

The withdrawal came after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who led the delegation, expressed his disappointment with the Colombian government on Thursday. This disappointment was because Colombia chose to feel sorrow for the loss of lives (of terrorists) in Pakistan but stayed away from offering sympathy for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in which Pakistan-0backed terrorists killed 26 innocent tourists on April 22.

“We were a little disappointed in the reaction of the Colombian government, which expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan after the Indian strikes, rather than sympathising with the victims of terrorism,” Tharoor said.

The Reason Behind Change of Stance

The Indian delegation engaged in a discussion with Colombia’s Vice Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio and presented her the detailed information about the nature of the conflict and the events in and about Kashmir. After these discussions, Colombian officials acknowledged the need to reassess their position. Villavicencio stated, “We are very confident that with the explanation that we received today and the detailed information that we now have regarding the real situation, the conflict, and what happened in Kashmir, we can also continue the dialogue."

Following the dialogue, Colombia officially withdrew its earlier condolence statement to Pakistan. The country clarified that now it fully understood the situation and will issue a new statement, expressing support for India’s stance against terrorism.

'No equivalence between terrorists and victims': Shashi Tharoor

The Indian delegation welcomed this reversal and Shashi Tharoor also stated that ‘there is no equivalence possible between terrorists on the one hand and innocent civilians on the other’. He said that Colombia’s initial statement overlooked the fundamental difference between those perpetrating violence and those defending their Nation.