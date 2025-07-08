Pakistan Navy in Crisis Post Operation Sindoor: 50% Submarines Not Combat-Ready, Movement Shrinks in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy is facing a severe crisis after Operation Sindoor, with over 50% of its submarines declared unfit for combat and most warships missing from the Arabian Sea, sources revealed. The situation, identified during a naval exercise in the last week of May 2025, has been flagged to Pakistan’s President and political leadership, exposing how local technical shortages and costly foreign maintenance have left key assets like Gwadar Port vulnerable amid India’s expanding naval presence.

50% submarines unfit, training suffers

According to internal assessments shared with Pakistan’s President’s office and political leadership, over 50% of Pakistan’s submarines are currently not combat-ready, leaving only two operational underwater platforms at present. This has restricted sea-time for young naval officers, many of whom complete academy training only to find themselves assigned to vessels stuck in maintenance for months, severely impacting operational competence.

Sources said the limited availability of operational vessels has sharply reduced training opportunities, creating a generation of naval officers with little sea-going experience, further weakening Pakistan’s maritime readiness.

Gwadar, strategic waters vulnerable

The crisis has left key Pakistani assets, including Gwadar Port, increasingly vulnerable, as the Navy struggles to maintain a presence in the Arabian Sea. Sources confirmed that during exercises conducted in the last week of May post Operation Sindoor, it became evident that Pakistan’s naval preparedness had sharply declined, with limited fleet availability and low morale within the ranks.

Why is Pakistan Navy stuck in maintenance limbo?

Sources attributed the crisis to the lack of local technical capabilities and the high cost of foreign maintenance for its aging and diversified fleet. Many of Pakistan’s key surface combatants, including Type-21 frigates from the 1990s, are operating beyond their intended lifespan, requiring costly and frequent repairs. Spare parts are scarce, and support from original manufacturers has dwindled, further complicating maintenance efforts.

Pakistan’s fleet, comprising Chinese, Turkish, American, and British-origin vessels, demands specialised maintenance protocols and unique spare parts inventories, overwhelming the Karachi shipyard. Chinese-origin Type-054A frigates, inducted between 2021 and 2023, have developed recurring issues with radar and propulsion systems, but the Karachi shipyard lacks the diagnostic tools and proprietary software needed for repairs.

Attempts to engage Chinese firms for repairs face hurdles due to technology transfer restrictions and steep costs, leaving many vessels in prolonged dockyard stays.

India expands presence amid Pakistan’s absence