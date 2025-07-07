Pakistan Exposed for Spreading Fake Claims That India Lost 4 Rafale IAF Pilots; PIB Busts Propaganda

Fact Check: Several Pakistani propaganda handles are spreading false claims that India has officially confirmed the loss of four Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots, including those flying three Rafale jets. However, India has clarified that no such statement has been issued and there is no truth to these rumours.

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit on Monday flagged the viral claims as “completely fake,” urging people not to believe or share unverified news circulating on social media. “The Government of India has issued NO such statement. There is no truth to these rumours,” PIB Fact Check posted on X, asking citizens to trust only official updates.

The false claims surfaced through social media often being used to spread misinformation during such periods. Officials noted that this is not the first time such disinformation has been circulated.

In May 2025, similar claims had emerged from Pakistan, alleging it had shot down five Indian fighter jets, which the Indian military had categorically denied, confirming that all pilots were safe and that Rafale jets had suffered no major damage.