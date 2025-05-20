We Will Eliminate Them: Indian Envoy's 'Hand Over Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi' Message for Pakistan

Operation Sindoor Not Over Yet: Indian Envoy's 'Hand Over Hafia Saeed, Lakhvi' Message for Pakistan | Image: Republic

New Delhi: India’s ambassador to Israel and the Diplomat, JP Singh, has issued a sharp warning to Pakistan, stating that India’s military offensive under Operation Sindoor is "paused, not over" and reaffirmed that New Delhi will pursue a proactive strategy to dismantle terrorism and its infrastructure.

In an interview with Israeli broadcaster i24 News, Singh said, “The ceasefire is still holding, but let me be clear — Operation Sindoor is only paused. It is not over. Our fight against terrorism continues, and we've established a new normal: an offensive strategy. Wherever terrorists are, we will eliminate them and destroy their safe havens.”

"Terror Must Stop": Demand to Hand Over Key 26/11 Plotters

Ambassador Singh directly called on Pakistan to hand over key terrorists including Hafiz Saeed, Sajid Mir, and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, all of whom are linked to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Citing the recent extradition of 26/11 conspirator Tahawwur Rana from the US, Singh said Pakistan should follow suit.

“When the US can hand over someone involved in the Mumbai attacks, why can’t Pakistan? They just need to hand over these terrorists — Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi, Sajid Mir — and things will change,” Singh said during the interview.

Pahalgam Attack Cited as Trigger

Describing the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, Singh recounted, “They asked people their religion before killing them. The attack was brutal and targeted innocent lives. That was the trigger for India's response, which was aimed directly at terror infrastructure.”

He added that Pakistan retaliated by attacking Indian military installations, intensifying the confrontation.

Nur Khan Strike a “Game Changer”

Singh referred to India’s strike on Pakistan’s Nur Khan airbase on May 10 as a “game changer” that sent shockwaves through the Pakistani establishment. “It created panic. Their Director General of Military Operations reached out to us, requesting a ceasefire,” he mentioned.

Indus Water Treaty "In Abeyance" Over Broken Trust

Touching upon India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), Singh said the pact had lost relevance due to Pakistan’s continued support of cross-border terrorism. “The treaty was based on two key words: goodwill and friendship. Pakistan honoured neither. We allowed water to flow; they let terror flow across the border,” he said.

“Our Prime Minister said, ‘blood and water cannot flow together’, and that’s why we put IWT in abeyance,” Singh stated.

“Can't Trust Pakistan Investigations”

Responding to Pakistan’s offer to investigate the Pahalgam attack, Singh dismissed it outright. “What happened to the Mumbai attack investigation? To Pathankot? Pulwama? We gave them dossiers, evidence, even technical inputs from America — and they did nothing,” he said.

“Lakhvi, the planner of the Mumbai attack, roams free. Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind, continues to spread hate. How can we trust them now?” Singh asked.

Call for Global Coalition Against Terrorism

The ambassador concluded with a call for stronger global cooperation to combat terrorism, proposing a coalition of like-minded nations, including India and Israel. “Terrorism is a global threat, and so must be our response. We need to expand diplomatic efforts, form a coalition, and take on not just the terrorists but those who enable them,” Singh said.