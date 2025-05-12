Thick-Skinned Pakistan Army Caught Red-Handed After Whitewashing Lashkar Terrorist Hafiz Abdur Rauf as ‘Innocent Religious Leader’

Pakistan has again successfully established its reputation as a safe haven for terrorism. The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) of Pakistani Army has been caught red-handed defending top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Hafiz Abdur Rauf by calling him an ‘innocent religious leader’.

Pakistan’s Lies Exposed Once Again

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry claimed that Rauf, who was seen at the funeral of a terrorist killed in Indian ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror hotbeds alongside Pakistani Army officials, was merely a family member, political activist, and religious leader.

To support his lies, the Pakistan Army DG ISPR Chaudhry even displayed an identity card during a press conference and said that Hafiz Abdur Rauf was linked to a welfare wing of a political organization. The mask from all his lies fell off as the personal details presented by him matched the personal details from the ID card with that of Hafiz Abdur Rauf, a designated global terrorist.

Pakistan Shields Lashkar Terrorist

Hafiz Abdur Rauf’s ID card, shown during the Pakistani press conference, mentions the title ‘Welfare Wing In-charge of PMML’ further revealing Pakistan's dirty tactic of using religious and political fronts to shield terrorists.

Hafiz Abdur Rauf a Lashkar Kingpin

Far from being a humble religious leader, Hafiz Abdur Rauf is one of the key operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terrorist group responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He has played a central role in Lashkar’s terror-financing and recruitment activities under the garb of charity work since 1999.

Rauf heads Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) and Idara-e-Khidmat-e-Khalq (IKK), both of which have been exposed as terror fronts that have organised massive fundraising events in the name of relief efforts, to feed money directly into Lashkar’s terror operations.

India Unmasks Pakistan Army-Terror Groups Nexus

India has once again exposed Pakistan’s continued bonhomie with terror groups and key terrorists. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 8 released picture evidence showing top Pakistani Army officials in uniform attending a funeral of terrorist eliminated during India’s precision strikes on May 7 under Operation Sindoor in Muridke, Lahore - a known Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) stronghold.

The funeral, led by none other than Hafiz Abdur Rauf, honoured terrorists draped in Pakistan’s national flag.

On Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces have named the Pakistan Army officials who attended the funeral. Among the officials identified are:

Lt. Gen. Fayyaz Hussain Shah – IV Corps Commander, Lahore Maj. Gen. Rao Imran Sartaj – 11th Infantry Division Brig. Mohammad Furqan Shabbir Dr. Usman Anwar – Inspector General, Punjab Police Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth – Punjab MPA

The funeral was for three Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) members — Qari Abdul Malik, Khalid, and Mudasir.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor, , named by PM Modi and led Indian Army and Indian Air Force, was launched in the dark hours of May 7 in response to the dastardly April 22 Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists. With a series of precision strikes, Indian forces dismantled nine terror hubs, including camps in Muridke and Bahawalpur, eliminating over 100 terrorists.

Key Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists including Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed were neutralised in the operation. The Indian Armed Forces also confirmed the destruction of 11 Pakistani air bases.