‘Operation Sledgehammer’: Trump Threatens Fresh Strikes After Inconclusive Iran Summit with Xi Jinping

The Trump administration is drafting contingency plans for a potential return to large-scale military action against Iran if the current, fragile ceasefire falls apart. According to US officials, the Pentagon is even considering a new operational name for the potential campaign: "Operation Sledgehammer."

This strategic planning comes immediately after President Donald Trump returned from a high-stakes summit in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where the ongoing crisis with Iran served as a central topic of discussion.

A New Name for a Potential Offensive

If active combat restarts, the Pentagon may rebrand its military campaign. Citing two American officials, NBC News reported that the administration is considering shifting the name from the previous "Operation Epic Fury" to "Operation Sledgehammer."

The initial campaign, "Operation Epic Fury," was paused last month when the US transitioned to a naval blockade strategy. The administration officially declared an end to Epic Fury in early April following the announcement of a ceasefire, which was intended to give diplomatic talks room to breathe.

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However, discussions surrounding the name "Operation Sledgehammer" signal that the administration is seriously evaluating a return to major offensive operations. Officials noted that "Operation Sledgehammer" is one of several names currently being weighed.

US and Israel Scale Up Military Preparations

Parallel to the name discussions, the United States and Israel have initiated their most extensive military preparations since the ceasefire began. According to The New York Times, which cited officials involved in diplomatic talks, these preparations could pave the way for renewed strikes against Iran as early as next week.

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Behind the scenes, officials are trying to hammer out a compromise. The goal is to persuade Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while simultaneously allowing President Trump to claim a diplomatic victory.

If those efforts fail, the military options currently under consideration include:

Intensified bombing campaigns targeting Iranian military infrastructure and key sites.

Deploying Special Operations forces to target nuclear material believed to be hidden deep underground.

Senior Pentagon officials pointed out that the recent pause in active fighting was strategically utilized to replenish munitions and reinforce naval and air assets throughout the region.

Stalled Negotiations and Iran's Warning

Despite the diplomatic track, negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain completely stalled. President Trump recently rejected Iran’s latest counterproposal, labeling it "unacceptable." Meanwhile, Iran continues to maintain that its nuclear program is strictly for peaceful purposes.

The standoff has drawn sharp warnings from Tehran. Iranian parliamentary speaker and former chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the country's stance clear this week, warning that Iran’s armed forces are prepared to “teach a lesson for any aggression.”