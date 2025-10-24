Opposition Leader Badenoch Attends Diwali, Hails Hindu Community at BAPS Mandir, London

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the conservative party and Britain’s opposition leader, visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London, on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, to participate in the grand celebrations of Diwali and the Hindu New Year alongside the British Hindu community. The BAPS Mandir is widely recognised as Neasden Temple.

Badenoch was received by senior BAPS volunteers and community representatives upon arrival. Her tour of the Mandir included observation of the intricate craftsmanship and the spectacular Annakut, a sacred offering of hundreds of vegetarian dishes presented to God as an expression of devotion and gratitude at the commencement of the New Year.

During the visit, she viewed a creative exhibition focused on the River Seine and iconic Parisian landmarks. The display served to highlight the forthcoming BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Paris, which is slated for inauguration in 2026 and will be France’s first traditional Hindu temple. The exhibition underscored the role of BAPS Mandirs globally in promoting peace, unity, and cross-cultural harmony.

In a formal address delivered at the event, Badenoch stated: “It is a personal honour to join you at this joyous celebration in this magnificent Neasden Temple—a testament to British diversity and a celebration of faith. The Hindu community in Britain enriches our nation through enterprise, education, charity, and seva. Your values of faith, family, and service reflect the very best of Britain—hard work, compassion, and unity.”

Badenoch engaged with families and volunteers, using the occasion to express appreciation for BAPS’s selfless community service and positive contributions to British society. She was presented with a special memento marking her visit.

Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Kara, a BAPS trustee in the UK, said: “We were honoured to welcome The Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch to Neasden Temple for our Diwali and Hindu New Year celebrations. Diwali inspires reflection, renewal, and service to society, and we deeply value her presence on this important occasion.”