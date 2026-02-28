'Our Response Will Continue Until Their Defeat': Iran Issues Stern Warning to US-Israel Amid Heightened Tensions

Tehran: Iran's government and military leadership issued defiant statements today following a major joint military operation by Israel and the United States that targeted sites across the country, including the capital Tehran.

In an official release from the Government Information Council, Iranian authorities condemned the attacks as a deliberate assault on national sovereignty. The statement described the strikes as an "invasion" carried out "in collusion with the United States" and accused the aggressors of seeking to undermine Iran's "territorial integrity and unity." It highlighted that the operation occurred amid ongoing negotiations, framing it as an intentional effort to sabotage diplomatic efforts.

The Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson issued a stern warning in a separate address, declaring that Iran's response to both the "Zionist entity" and the United States "will continue until their defeat." The official emphasized prior warnings issued to the adversaries, cautioning against underestimating Iran's resolve and capabilities.

"Our response to America and the Zionist entity will continue until their defeat. We have previously warned them not to underestimate the situation," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The strikes, which began early Saturday morning, involved explosions reported in Tehran and other provinces, with smoke rising over parts of the city. Israeli and US officials have described the operation as preemptive, aimed at neutralizing perceived threats from Iran's military and nuclear-related programs. Retaliatory actions from Iran quickly followed, with missile and drone launches reported toward Israel and US-affiliated targets in the region, including bases in Gulf states.

Explosions have been heard in northern Israel as air defenses intercepted incoming projectiles, while reports emerged of strikes on US military facilities in Bahrain and other areas across the Gulf, heightening fears of a broader regional escalation.

Advertisement