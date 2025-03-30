Deal Or There Would Be Bombing: Donald Trump's Ultimate Warning To Iran

Washington: The United States has warned Iran of destructive military action if it fails to agree to a peace deal and continues developing nuclear weapons. In a recent interview with a foreign media, US President Donald Trump sent strong message to Iran, saying if they don't come on the negotiating table, they will be bombed like never before. Trump had also written a letter to Iran calling for a direct discussion on its nuclear program. However, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged Trump's letter calling for renewed nuclear negotiations but rejected direct talks.

The Iranian President, instead, pressed on the possibility of indirect negotiations. As Trump continues to mount pressure, Tehran maintains its stance against direct negotiations under the current US "maximum pressure" campaign and amid threats of military action. Pezeshkian has announced that the Islamic Republic will not engage in direct negotiations with the United States regarding its rapidly advancing nuclear program. His response was in context with a letter from US President Donald Trump to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which proposed talks on limiting Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

As per NBC News, Trump had stated, "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before." Trump also threatened to impose "secondary tariffs" on Iran, warning other countries that doing business with Iran could jeopardize their relations with the US.

The US and Iran have been at odds since Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018. The JCPOA, negotiated under former President Barack Obama, imposed strict restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump's withdrawal led to the reimposition of severe sanctions, which Iran has repeatedly condemned.

Notably, tensions between the US and Iran have escalated, particularly after Iran-backed proxies Hamas and Hezbollah suffered big losses during Israel's campaign in Gaza and Lebanon. Trump has expressed concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions, stating, "You can't let another nuclear weapon" exist.

The backdrop to this development is the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, including the US, which Trump unilaterally withdrew from in 2018. Since then, regional tensions have intensified, with attacks at sea and on land becoming more frequent. The recent Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip has further complicated the situation, with Israel targeting militant group leaders across Iran's self-described "Axis of Resistance".

Iran's Response To Trump's Letter

Pezeshkian stated that Iran's response to Trump's letter, delivered via the Sultanate of Oman, leaves open the possibility of indirect negotiations with Washington. However, he emphasized that Iran will not engage in talks without a guarantee of trust and a commitment to honor agreements. "We don't avoid talks; it's the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far," Pezeshkian said. "They must prove that they can build trust."

US Threats of Military Action

The US State Department responded to Pezeshkian's comments, reiterating Trump's willingness to discuss a deal with Iran. However, the statement also warned that if Iran does not want a deal, the US will pursue other options, which could have severe consequences for the country. Trump himself has threatened military action and secondary tariffs if Iran does not agree to a nuclear deal. "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before," Trump said.

The situation is further complicated by the US conducting intense airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. This has raised concerns about the potential for military action targeting Iran's nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that Iran has accelerated its production of near weapons-grade uranium, which has sparked fears of a military confrontation.

Iran's Nuclear Program

Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, but officials have increasingly threatened to pursue nuclear weapons. The country's nuclear posture is shifting, with Tehran denying allegations of an organized nuclear weapons program. However, high-level officials have suggested that Iran may reconsider its stance on nuclear weapons if security conditions change [1].