Outrage After Barack Obama, His Wife Portrayed As Apes In Racist Video Shared By Trump

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has again landed himself in a pit of controversy after sharing a video in which former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama were portrayed as apes while the tune of ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’ song played in the background. The video triggered massive backlash with people accusing Trump of being racist.

The Obamas have not yet released an official statement regarding the viral video.

Tim Scott, who belongs to Trump's Republican Party, said that the President must remove the video. In a post on X, Scott, who is Black, said, “Praying it was fake because it's the most racist thing I've seen out of this White House. The President should remove it.”

