Outrage Erupts As Cop Hurls Pregnant Woman To Ground, Triggering Early Labour In Netherlands | Shocking Video Goes Viral

Amsterdam: A massive outcry was triggered on social media after a video of a policeman hurling a heavily pregnant woman to the ground went viral. The incident took place during an arrest near Amsterdam in Zeist, Netherlands.

The viral video is from a Dutch asylum, where police officials were responding to an apparent unruly behaviour from the pregnant woman's husband, a Palestinian detainee facing deportation.

The man is said to have smashed a TV after learning that a relative had been killed in war-torn Gaza.

Chaos erupted as police arrived at the asylum centre to detain him. His heavily pregnant wife reportedly asked the police if she could accompany her husband. Thereafter, when a policeman roughly grabbed her arm and brutally threw her on the ground.

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The video showed the woman lying on the ground, shocked at the turn of events. She was seen trying to protect her head and her belly as she struggled to get up from the ground.

Another video showed police officers dragging the woman on the ground, apparently trying to get her away from her husband.

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The woman claimed that she went into early labour five days later and delivered a premature baby girl.