Over 100-Year-Old Hindu Temple Demolished In Pakistan 'To Make Space For Madrassa'; Bajrang Dal Stages Protest in J&K

A Hindu temple more than a century old in Siraj village was reportedly reduced to rubble on August 21, triggering sharp disagreement between minority advocates and provincial authorities over the cause.

Local residents and minority rights groups say the structure, which occupied roughly 1,000 square metres, was deliberately dismantled so its land could be absorbed into an adjoining seminary. They allege members of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan removed metal fittings and bricks after the building was torn down.

According to reports, officials said the temple collapsed under heavy monsoon rains. Records said the adjacent plot had earlier been leased for a madrassa; the lease was cancelled this year, yet community leaders claim illegal occupants remained on the site despite sealing orders, leaving the temple exposed.

The episode has prompted renewed calls for a formal investigation and full reconstruction. Minority organisations have reportedly urged the Punjab government to act on prior warnings that the shrine was at risk. Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported the conflicting accounts, with the Evacuee Trust Property Board attributing the loss to rainfall while rights groups insist the demolition facilitated seminary expansion.

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In Jammu, the Bajrang Dal staged a protest against the destruction, describing it as an affront to Hindu sentiments and calling on the Indian government and Ministry of External Affairs to seek an explanation from Pakistan.

Bajrang Dal supporters were seen burning photos and effigies of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed.

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Regarding the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Rashtriya Bajrang Dal President Rakesh Bajrangi said, "An old temple—dating back 100 to 130 years—located in Siraj village in Pakistan has been demolished. It was destroyed allegedly because a madrasa was situated next to it; the temple was razed so that its land could be absorbed into the madrasa... We are constantly hearing reports of our daughters and sisters being abducted, Hindus being killed, and our religious sites being destroyed... These incidents clearly demonstrate that Pakistan is actively targeting Hindus, and this is happening with the alleged complicity of the Pakistani government... We demand that the Central Government exert pressure on the Pakistani government to ensure that the temple is reconstructed and restored..."