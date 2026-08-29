Nepal Flood Crisis Deepens: Death Toll Hits 788, 149 Indians Rescued As Search Operations Continue for Nearly 2,500 Missing

Kathmandu: The total number of bodies recovered following the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 788 as of 3 PM on Sunday, Nepal Police announced.

According to the updated data, the highest number of fatalities has been recorded in Chitwan with 264 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi East with 194, Nawalparasi West with 120, Gorkha with 58, Nuwakot with 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 37, and Rasuwa with 13.

As many as 149 Indian nationals stranded in the Nepal flash floods have safely crossed from Nepal, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday, as India continued efforts to facilitate the return of citizens caught up in the disaster.

Earlier, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Authority (NDRRMA) announced that as of 1 PM, 2,502 individuals remain missing as rescue operations continue across multiple affected areas.

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The NDRRMA reported that the missing include 933 workers from underground hydropower projects, 589 foreign citizens, and 127 Nepalis who were travelling alongside foreign tourists. In addition, 104 security and government officials, comprising 45 Nepal Army personnel, 27 Nepal Police officers, 15 Customs staff, 13 Armed Police Force members, and 4 Immigration personnel, remain unaccounted for.

Geographically, missing person reports are concentrated heavily in Rasuwa with 562, Nuwakot with 115, Makwanpur with 65, and Langtang National Park with 3.

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Escalating Death Toll and District Breakdown

The disaster unfolded rapidly when a sudden flash flood struck the Bhotekoshi river system in Rasuwa district on August 26, sending a massive wall of water and debris downstream through Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, and neighbouring districts.

As search teams continue recovering bodies washed down the Trishuli and Narayani river corridors, official figures released by the Nepal Police confirm that 626 bodies have been retrieved, while at least 2,300 people have been treated for injuries or rescued directly from affected zones.

Nawalparasi East reported 158 deaths, followed by Nuwakot with 51, Gorkha with 48, Nawalparasi West with 47, Dhading with 45, Tanahun with 31, Rasuwa with 13, and other affected areas.

The authority said 2,426 people were still reported missing. Among them were 27 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and four Immigration Office personnel.

As many as 562 people were reported missing in Rasuwa and 115 in Nuwakot based on information received from District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs). A total of 933 people from hydropower projects were also reported missing, along with 65 people from Makwanpur.

Morgue Capacity Collapse and Emergency Measures

The sheer volume of flood victims has plunged Nepal’s healthcare system into an unprecedented storage and identification crisis. Across the country, total permanent morgue capacity stands at only about 350 bodies, a threshold rapidly surpassed within days of the surge.

In Chitwan, hospital morgues designed to accommodate between 30 and 50 bodies at a time were inundated with nearly 200 remains recovered along the Trishuli and Narayani rivers between Phishling and Golaghat.

To prevent health hazards and manage the backlog, authorities established a temporary body management facility inside an unused building of the Industrial Enterprise Development Institute on Vidhyut Road in Bharatpur.

Equipped with air conditioning units maintaining temperatures at zero degrees Celsius, the centre provides additional capacity for approximately 250 bodies.

Police authorities are conducting body management under the Unidentified and Unclaimed Bodies Management Guidelines, 2021. According to Kaski District Police Chief Nabin Karki and Police Superintendent Rameshwor Paudel, the protocol involves:

1. Retrieval & Cleaning: Extracting remains from riverbanks, cleaning debris, and sealing bodies in tagged bags.

2. Documentation: Taking high-resolution close-up photographs, recording distinguishing marks, capturing fingerprints, and collecting DNA samples.

3. Public Identification: Displaying photographs to visiting relatives attempting to locate missing family members.

4. Final Management: Coordinating with local and central committees to arrange dignified final procedures within one to two weeks for remains that remain unclaimed.

Massive Multi-Agency Rescue Deployment

Addressing the nation on Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Balen Shah outlined a massive mobilisation of state resources.

A total of 15,431 security personnel have been deployed to search-and-rescue operations across high-risk zones, including the Nepali Army of 6,755 personnel, Nepal Police of 4,473 personnel and Armed Police Force Nepal of 4,203 personnel.

Across all agencies, 4,451 individuals have been successfully rescued. Specialised teams conducted dangerous underground extractions, saving 191 workers trapped in flooded tunnels at the Upper Trishuli Hydropower Project and Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Station.

Air rescue operations involved 16 helicopters from the Nepali Army and private sector operators, completing 99 shuttle flights from Dhunche, Trishuli, Timure, and Syabrubesi to extract 517 stranded individuals.

Furthermore, 129 foreign tourists and international citizens were safely evacuated under the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Emergency Control Room.

Financial and early-warning support includes NPR 67.5 million disbursed directly across 15 affected local government levels, NPR 1.9 billion collected in the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund within 36 hours and 200,000+ SMS Warning Alerts issued to residents in high-risk zones.

Despite these efforts, heavy rain in the Trishuli region forced authorities to temporarily suspend helicopter flights and active river rescue efforts due to rising water levels and adverse weather.

Surrounding riverside communities have been placed under precautionary evacuation orders.

On the ground infrastructure front, Nepal Police reported that the key highway link between Kathmandu and Mugling remains fully operational, with only a one-kilometre stretch at Baireni Bazar in Dhading restricted to one-way traffic.

Cross-Border Relief: Bihar Evacuates 100 Stranded Pilgrims

The impact of the flash floods extended across the southern border into India's Bihar state. Following directions from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a coordinated interstate operation successfully rescued approximately 100 pilgrims from Maharashtra who were stranded in Kathmandu when floodwaters cut off transit routes.

The Sitamarhi district administration stepped in on August 28 following a formal request from the Maharashtra government, escorting the pilgrims from the Indo-Nepal border to Sitamarhi, where food, clean water, and shelter were provided.

At 2:30 AM on August 29, the pilgrims were transported to Patna and lodged at the OP Sah Community Building for rest, meals, and medical check-ups.

Following high-level coordination with the Chairman of the Railway Board in New Delhi, the Bihar government attached two additional coaches to the Patna-Purna Express. The pilgrims boarded the train at 7:30 AM on Saturday to complete their return journey to Maharashtra.