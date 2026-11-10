Over 50 Crude Bomb Blasts Rock Dhaka, 8 Buses Torched Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina's December Return

Dhaka: Bangladesh is witnessing a fresh wave of violence amid mounting political tensions ahead of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's anticipated return to the country in December. More than 50 crude bomb explosions have reportedly rocked different parts of the capital Dhaka over the past few days, while at least eight buses have been set ablaze, raising serious concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation.

According to a reports, the explosions have been reported near police stations, government establishments, public transport facilities and university campuses. The incidents have triggered panic among residents and intensified security concerns in the capital.

Dhaka University witnessed a series of explosions on Sunday evening, with two loud blasts reported in quick succession in the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) area. Further explosions were reported near the university's administrative building, VC Chattar and Mukti-Ganatantra Toron. Students reportedly detained several individuals while they were attempting to flee the scene.

Crude bomb explosions were also reported outside the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office in Malibagh. In another incident, two motorcycle-borne individuals allegedly detonated three to four crude bombs at the Chowrasta intersection in Dhaka's Jatrabari area after 1 am on Saturday before fleeing.

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Another explosion was reported outside the upazila parishad gate near Genda Bus Stand on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Savar. At least eight explosions were reported between Friday evening and midnight in areas including Adabor, Shahbagh, Khilgaon, the Airport area and Kalshi in Mirpur.

Multiple Buses Set Ablaze, Driver Burnt Alive

Alongside the bomb attacks, several incidents of arson targeting public transport have been reported in Bangladesh. At least eight buses have been set on fire in recent days, including vehicles in Dhaka and neighbouring districts.

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In a particularly disturbing incident, a 60-year-old bus driver was burnt to death after unidentified miscreants allegedly set fire to a parked bus in Faridpur early Monday. The driver was reportedly sleeping inside the vehicle when it was engulfed in flames.

In another incident, a petrol bomb was hurled at a double-decker bus carrying around 35 students of Islamic University in Jhenaidah on Monday night. The bus, identified as Diganta, was travelling towards the university campus when the attack took place in the Dragon Bagan area of Shailkupa upazila. No casualties were reported.

Police Suspect Deliberate Sabotage

Bangladesh Police have intensified investigations into the explosions and arson attacks, suspecting that a particular group is deliberately carrying out sabotage activities to spread panic among the public.

Addressing journalists at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media Centre on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Md Akhtar Hossain said police were closely monitoring the incidents and conducting investigations into each attack.

He said several suspects, including members of banned organisations and their affiliated outfits, had been taken into custody. Police have also intensified intelligence-led operations, mobile patrols and surveillance across sensitive locations.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved in the explosions and determine the source of the materials being used to manufacture crude bombs. Police have also been monitoring the purchase and sale of flammable materials to prevent further attacks.