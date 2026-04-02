Over 6 Lakh Passengers Return to India Amid West Asia Conflict: Government

New Delhi: A senior official from the Government of India informed on Thursday that over 6 lakh passengers have returned to India from the West Asia region amid the developing security situation as the conflict between US-Israel and Iran enters its second month now.

He also provided an update on the Indian national injured in the UAE yesterday and underlined that the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community in the region remains the government's utmost priority.

Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs, shared the update during the inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital. Mahajan said, "Since February 28th, around 6,24,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India. Airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety considerations between the UAE and India. Around 90 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to various destinations in India today."

He added that flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. "With the Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around 8 to 10 flights to India today. Kuwait and Bahrain airspace remains closed. Jazeera Airways of Kuwait and Gulf Air of Bahrain have been operating non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam airport of Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India. This is facilitating the travel of Indian nationals from Kuwait and Bahrain", Mahajan further noted.

The Additional Secretary (Gulf) also informed that due to flight restrictions and airspace closure, the government continues to facilitate travel of Indian nationals from Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan to India, from Israel through Egypt and Jordan to India, from Iraq through Jordan and Saudi Arabia to India, and from Kuwait and Bahrain through Saudi Arabia to India.

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Sharing an update on the incident on Wednesday in the UAE, where an Indian national was injured after a drone debris interception, Mahajan said, "In an attack yesterday in Umm Al Quwain in the UAE, an indian national was injured and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Our consulate is extending all assistance to the injured Indian national."

According to a report by Gulf News on Wednesday, citing the Umm Al Quwain Government Media office, it was reported that one Indian national was injured after debris from an intercepted drone fell near an industrial facility in the Umm Al Thaoub area. Mahajan, in his remarks, assured that the Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region, ensuring the safety, security, and welfare of the large Indian community in the region remains our highest priority.

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