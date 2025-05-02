Pak-origin British YouTuber Lubna’s Unfiltered and Blistering Reality Check Video Shredding Pro-Pak Narratives Goes Viral

A fiery video posted by British-Pakistani YouTuber Lubna, known for her channel Candid With Lubna, condemning the ignorance and delusion of many British-Pakistanis has gone viral as Pakistan sweats in panic after India vowed fierce response in the wake of barbaric Pahalgam terror attack.

“Are You Stupid?”: YouTuber Slams Pak Army's Glorification

In the unscripted monologue posted on her YouTube channel, Lubna, who was born and raised in the UK to Pakistani parents, did not mince her words as she blasted Pakistanis living in Britain for glorifying the Pakistani Army and mocking India.

“Are you stupid? Are you thick?” Lubna said, visibly frustrated.

“The situation in Pakistan is very bad. It's literally crumbling from within and people want to break the country up into separate pieces,” she went on to expose Pakistan further.

Lubna Exposes Deep-Rooted Chaos

Asking the British Pakistanis to wake up to reality, Lubna mocked , “The Pakistani Army has never won a war against India. So, to the dumb Pakistanis who are in UK, especially the British born ones, and talking about oh you know like we've (Pakistan) got nuclear weapons... as if India doesn't know that you've got nuclear weapons. As if India doesn't have nuclear weapons itself.” “I mean it's unbelievably stupid,” she continued.

Pakistan's Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi recently restored to empty '130 Nuke' rant against India after PM Modi-led government suspended the Indus Water Treaty among other hard-hitting diplomatic measures taken against Pakistan holding it accountable for sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

Pak Activists Rooting for India: YouTuber Claims

Lubna also accused sections of the British-Pakistani community of indulging in misplaced nationalism, disconnected from the on-ground dire state of Pakistan’s economy and political scenarios. Lubna revealed that many Pakistani activists she speaks to are so fed up with corruption and terrorism that they would welcome Indian intervention.

‘Pak Army Is Not Respected’

“Have you seen our Pakistan? Pakistani Army is not respected in Pakistan because they're greedy and corrupt. They have killed their own people and raped their own women. The corrupt politicians over the decades have stolen money from the normal citizens,” the YouTube laid facts bare.

Lubna also criticised some British-Pakistanis for downplaying the brutality of the gruesome terror attack at scenic Baisaran valley in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists asked victims to recite Islamic prayers to identify non-Muslims before shooting them point blank

While paying her tributes for Syed Aadil Hussain, a Pahalgam massacre victim, who was shot dead by the terrorists while trying to snatch one of their weapons, Lubna emphasised why discussion on Islamic extremism is the need of the hour. “Hindus are targeted, Christians are targeted, Jewish people are targeted…so you don't want to talk about the elephant in the room,” she said referring to her fellow Pakistan-origin British citizens.

Lubna also took an aim at popular influencers like Mohammed Hijab, accusing them of spreading divisive rhetoric and encouraging Indian Muslims to not be nationalistic and to support Pakistan simply based on religious identity.