FBI Director Kash Patel Sends Big Message to Terror Sponsors As World Rallies Behind India After Pahalgam Massacre

In a powerful show of international solidarity, FBI Director Kash Patel extended heartfelt condolences to the victims of the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack and assured full support to the Indian government in its fight against cross-border terrorism.

In a statement, Patel said, "The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government. This is a reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism. Pray for those affected. Thank you to the men and women of law enforcement who answer the call in moments like these."

The statement from the FBI Director highlights the growing international recognition of the threat posed by cross-border terrorism. It marks a critical moment of strategic positioning of India and its global allies in the war on terror and its sponsors.