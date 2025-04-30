Pakistan Has Got All Capabilities: Imran Khan's Empty Rhetoric Amid Fears Over ‘Military Action by India’ | Image: X

New Delhi: As tensions rise between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned New Delhi against any military action. Speaking from jail, Khan said Pakistan would deliver a "befitting response" if India launched any aggressive move against the country.

Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), released a series of statements on X (formerly Twitter), quoting the jailed leader. In one post, Khan urged India to act with maturity, the post read, “Being a country of 1.5 billion people, India needs to act responsibly instead of messing with a region already known as a 'nuclear flashpoint.'”

His comments follow heightened fears of military escalation, especially with Pakistan claiming imminent threats from across the border.

This comes after Pakistan claiming that it has intelligence reports suggesting India is preparing to launch an attack within the next 24 to 36 hours. India has not responded to the allegation yet.

Adding to the alarm, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar claimed on Wednesday that Islamabad had credible intelligence suggesting India may carry out a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours. India has not officially responded to this allegation.

The warning comes days after a Pakistan-sponsored terror attack on April 22 killed more than 26 Indian tourists in Pahalgam. The assault, the deadliest in the region since the Pulwama attack in 2019, has triggered a sharp diplomatic escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Diplomatic tit-for-tat Begins

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, a longstanding water-sharing agreement between the two nations. In response, Pakistan retaliated by suspending the Shimla Agreement and banning Indian airlines from using its airspace.

All Eyes on India's Next Move