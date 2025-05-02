‘We Funded Mujahideen’: Bilawal Bhutto’s Explosive Confession Endorses Pakistan’s Deep-Rooted Nexus With Terror Organisations

Amid escalating pressure from New Delhi in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack orchestrated by the Pakistani terrorists, in a conversation with Sky News on May 1, former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto made a huge confession, acknowledging that Pakistan has a troubling past involving terror organisations.

Bhutto has openly admitted Pakistan’s deep-rooted ties with terror groups, echoing Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s shocking earlier confession that Islamabad had supported, trained, and funded terrorists often as part of alliances with Western powers during conflicts such as the Soviet-Afghan war and the post-9/11 era.

“I don’t think it is a secret that Pakistan has a past,” Bhutto said. His comments came at a time when National Investigation Agency (NIA) has brought evidence of Lashkar-e-Taiba, ISI, and the Pakistan Army's involvement to the fore in a detailed report on the Pahalgam attack.

‘We Funded Mujahideen’

Bhutto went further, exposing Pakistan’s long-standing policy of sponsoring cross-border terrorism. “During the Iran war, Pakistan’s dictatorship funded and supported Mujahideen with full coordination from Western powers,” he said, acknowledging that Pakistan's role was not in isolation.

‘We Have Learned Our Lesson’

Bhutto insisted that Pakistan has suffered due to its involvement with terror organisations “We've gone through wave after wave of extremism. We went through the Islamization and militarization of our society. But as a result of what we suffered, we also learned our lessons,” he said.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country... but if someone attacks our Sindhu, then they should be ready for war,” he declared, mixing calls for peace with aggressive hollow rhetoric targeting India.

Bhutto Confirms Terror Nexus, But Asks India To Share Proof

Despite his confessions, Bhutto attempted damage control, calling on India to provide ‘specific, concrete evidence’. What's more ironical is that just last week, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted in another Sky News interview that Pakistan did ‘dirty work’ for the West and suffered due to its support for terror groups.

As PM Modi-led Indian government continue to present mounting evidence and Pakistan’s own leaders support it with voices from within admitting to decades of state-backed terror plots, and India rallying international support, Pakistan finds itself cornered.

NIA Probes Pakistan Army-ISI Link in Pahalgam Terror Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted a preliminary report on the recent barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, uncovering a direct link to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, the ISI, and the Pakistan Army.

The report has revealed that the Pakistani terrorist hid their weapons in the Betab Valley. Three OGWs (Over Ground Workers) also confessed to aiding terrorists with food and logistics, the report stated.

