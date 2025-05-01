‘Anything Could Happen’: Terrified PoK President Sultan Chaudhry Begs UN to Intervene as India Prepares Pahalgam Payback

In a nervous response to India's mounting determination to avenge the gruesome killing of 26 tourists in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam by Pakistani terrorists, President of Pakistan -occupied Kashmir (PoK) Sultan Chaudhry urged the United Nations and friendly nations to intervene immediately.

Fear and desperation are palpable across the border as Chaudhry, in a dramatic appeal, called upon the UN Secretary-General to play a ‘mediating role’ warning of escalating tensions.

“There is a lot of activity going on and anything could happen,” Sultan Chaudhry said as he stressed on the urgency of international involvement. “I think this is the right time for the UN Secretary General to play a part, to play some mediating role on Kashmir as well. Because as it's for so long, people of our Kashmir had suffered a lot,” Sultan Chaudhry said.

Pakistan Defence Minister’s Panic Peaks: ‘God Save Us’

Even before India has launched any military action in response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, panic has gripped Islamabad. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in a tense media briefing on Wednesday, said, “Chances of conflict with India are increasing… God save us from war.”

His remarks followed the marathon meetings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday with NSA Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other cabinet members after granting full operational freedom to the armed forces to retaliate against those responsible for the deaths of 26 tourists.

PM Modi Gives Free Hand to Armed Forces To Avenge Pahalgam Massacre

Following a high-level national security meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Gen. Anil Chauhan, and all three services chiefs, PM Modi on Tuesday reportedly asserted that Indian armed forces have his full confidence and a free hand to respond. It’s evidently visible how the decision has sent shockwaves across the border, prompting a flurry of anxious statements and late-night briefings from Pakistani officials.

Islamabad's Midnight Meltdown

Amid escalating tensions across the international border, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday held a 2:30 AM emergency press conference anticipating Indian strike and pleading for international intervention. The rattled and panicked Pakistani Minister alerted that ‘Pakistan has credible intelligence’ that India is preparing to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Attaullah Tarar rushed to call Pahalgam massacre a ‘false pretext’, while simultaneously painting Pakistan as a ‘victim of terrorism’ and calling for a ‘neutral international investigation to ascertain the truth’.

Tarar's midnight meltdown came just days after his own government admitted to supporting terror networks in the region for decades.