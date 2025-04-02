Pak Army Attempts to Cross Line of Control, Opens Fire; India Retaliates

Jammu: In a major security operation, the Indian Army successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by Pakistan 's Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC). The attempt, reportedly backed by the Pakistan Army, was neutralised by India's Anti-Infiltration Grid, ensuring that no breach happened.

The infiltrators while attempting to cross into Indian territory had triggered multiple landmines, leading to severe injuries for five to six BAT members. As per the sources, the injureds were reportedly left behind near the LoC.

Dual Infiltration Attempts from Pakistani Posts

Sources revealed that the infiltration attempt was launched from two Pakistani posts—MIRZA AD and MIRZA MOR. The operation, which took place on April 1, was followed by a mine blast in the Krishna Ghati sector due to the Pakistan Army's intrusion across the LoC.

Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire

Following the failed infiltration bid, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing, violating the ceasefire agreement. The Indian Army responded in a "controlled and calibrated manner," ensuring that the situation remained under control.

"Our troops responded effectively. The situation is being closely monitored," an Army source confirmed. Despite the hostilities, no casualties were reported on the Indian side.

Pakistan’s Role in Facilitating Infiltration

Reports indicate that the 642 Mujahid Battalion of the 02 PoK Brigade actively facilitated the infiltration attempt. Pakistan also fired seven rounds of heavy mortar shells and used small arms fire to aid the crossing of terrorists into Indian territory.

Indian Army Reiterates Need for Peace

The Indian Army has also reiterated the need to uphold the commitments made between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations. The emphasis remains on maintaining peace and stability along the LoC despite repeated provocations from across the border.