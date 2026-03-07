Munir Army Sidelines PM Shehbaz? Pakistan Joins Saudi-US-Israel Axis Against Tehran In West Asia War

New Delhi: As the widening conflict involving Iran enters its second week, Pakistan’s stance has drawn attention after Saudi Arabia officially announced that it would join them in countering Iranian threats under a newly signed Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, which is a formal agreement between two or more nations to cooperate in military defence.

The developments have again triggered debate regarding Pakistan's stance, as the country’s military leadership engages closely with Saudi Arabia under the defence pact while the civilian government simultaneously expresses sympathy toward Iran.

Saudi defence minister meets Pakistan army chief

Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister confirmed a meeting with Pakistan’s military leadership, including Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, to discuss the ongoing crisis.

In a post on X, the Saudi defence minister said, “Met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir. We discussed Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and the measures needed to halt them within the framework of our Joint Strategic Defense Agreement.”

Advertisement

He added that Iranian actions threaten regional stability.

“We stressed that such actions undermine regional security and stability and expressed hope that the Iranian side will exercise wisdom and avoid miscalculation,” he said.

Advertisement

Sharif expresses solidarity with Iran

While the defence cooperation with Saudi Arabia deepens, Pakistan had earlier declared full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries after Iran’s retaliatory attacks targeted multiple nations, including Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan and Oman.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly expressed solidarity with Iran following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

In a post on X, Sharif said, "The Government and the people of Pakistan join the people of Iran in their hour of grief and sorrow and extend the most sincere condolences on the martyrdom of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.”

He also criticised what he described as a violation of international norms.

“Pakistan also expresses concern over the violation of the norms of international law. It is an age-old convention that the Heads of State or Government should not be targeted.”

Further, Sharif reportedly spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the phone too and emphasised Pakistan’s backing for Saudi Arabia and its regional partners during what he described as a “critical moment” for the region.

The Saudi 'Reminder': Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

The timing of the meetings in Riyadh has served as a significant strategic reminder from the Kingdom to Islamabad of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.

The agreement, formally titled the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, was signed earlier in September 2025 in Riyadh. It pledges joint defence in case either country is attacked and is being presented as a consolidation of decades-old security ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was inked during a state visit by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday to Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

According to a joint statement issued following the visit, “building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defence cooperation between the two countries, HRH the Crown Prince and the Pakistani prime minister signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.”

"This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both," the joint statement further read.

War in West Asia widens

The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel launched strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since the initial attacks on February 28, hostilities have spread across the region.

Iran has carried out retaliatory missile and drone strikes against several US bases and allied nations, threatening what it described as its “most intense offensive operation".