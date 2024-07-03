Published 16:16 IST, July 3rd 2024
Pakistan Court Acquits Ex-PM Imran Khan in Protest Case Related To Toshakhana Scam
A Pakistani court on Wednesday acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and several senior party colleagues in a case registered against them for protesting against the jailed premier's disqualification by the election commission in the Toshakhana corruption case.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Imran Khan | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:15 IST, July 3rd 2024