sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:16 IST, July 3rd 2024

Pakistan Court Acquits Ex-PM Imran Khan in Protest Case Related To Toshakhana Scam

A Pakistani court on Wednesday acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and several senior party colleagues in a case registered against them for protesting against the jailed premier's disqualification by the election commission in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Imran Khan
Imran Khan | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:15 IST, July 3rd 2024

World News