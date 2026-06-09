PoK Massacre: Disturbing Visuals of Pak Forces Opening Fire on Anti-Munir Protestors Surface, JAAC Claims 27 Killed

New Delhi: In a major escalation, Pakistani forces have opened fire on the protestors during a sweeping crackdown against a political disagreement.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil rights and activist alliance leading the protestors, has made a series of claims, alleging that at least 27 people have been killed, over 200 injured and more than 100 individuals detained in the violence.

The clashes erupted after assemblies rapidly shifted into direct anti-establishment demonstrations.

Large crowds took to the streets to raise slogans explicitly targeting Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, and condemning the military’s influence over civilian governance.

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Ammunition Deployed Against Protestors

According to reports, an organised protest over regional rights and governance quickly turned into a battlefield.

Rather than deploying standard riot-control measures, eyewitnesses claim that security personnel used live ammunition to disperse the crowds, leading to many casualties..

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Videos and reports emerging from the ground depict disturbing scenes of demonstrators being carried away by fellow protestors, and local hospitals struggle to cope with the influx of more than 200 injured individuals.

The JAAC has condemned the operations, characterising the state's response as a brutal mechanism to silence dissent through fear and violence.

The protests erupted as civic anger over prolonged economic pressure and heavy-handed governance boiled over.

However, the movement took a political turn as demonstrators openly chanted slogans that directly challenged General Asim Munir and the military establishment's influence on state affairs.

Witness reports and local monitoring groups allege that instead of standard crowd-control procedures, security personnel resorted to firing live rounds into peaceful gatherings to scatter the crowds.

Growing Backlash

Pakistan has plunged into a severe diplomatic crisis following international outrage over security forces opening fire on peaceful demonstrators.

The protestors had taken to the streets to raise slogans against Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, drawing an unprecedented and swift condemnation from foreign lawmakers.

A coalition of 50 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the United Kingdom has written a formal letter to the UK government.

The British lawmakers expressed concerns regarding the deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan, citing the deployment of force against unarmed citizens exercising their right to assembly.

The letter urges the UK government to immediately engage with its international partners and demand accountability from Islamabad for suppressing political dissent through state-sponsored violence.

The detentions of over 100 activists have prompted warnings from human rights watchdogs regarding arbitrary arrests and the total suppression of the freedom of speech and assembly.