Pak Forces Targeted in Fresh Balochistan Attacks; BRG Claims 12 Killed, BLF Reports 25 Op in Oct

Balochistan: Pakistani security forces came under a fresh series of attacks in Balochistan's Nushki and Kharan districts, while the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed to have captured a military camp in Kachhi district and killed 12 personnel, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

TBP reported that armed fighters targeted security personnel travelling on foot and in vehicles in the Ahmad Wal area of Nushki on Monday, causing casualties. The latest attack came three days after a military convoy was reportedly targeted in the same area.

In a separate incident in Kharan, an explosion struck a vehicle belonging to security forces, while locally planted mines were reportedly restricting military movements in the area.

The attack followed intense clashes in the Lijay area of Kharan on Sunday. According to local sources cited by TBP, eight security personnel were reportedly killed or wounded in an explosion targeting a military vehicle and subsequent fighting. A quadcopter was also reportedly shot down during the clashes.

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The report further mentioned a drone-launched missile strike in the area, although details regarding its intended target, casualties or damage were not immediately available.

Separately, fighters reportedly destroyed the Muskan Kalat police station in Kharan using explosives on Sunday. However, no confirmed information regarding casualties emerged. Military authorities had not issued any comments on the latest attacks in Nushki and Kharan, while no group had claimed responsibility at the time of reporting.

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TBP also reported that a military operation continued in the Dasht, Sholi Bazaar, Front Bazaar and Siyaji mountain range areas of Kech district on Sunday. The operation, which began on Saturday, reportedly involved a large number of security personnel and the use of artillery. According to sources cited by the publication, members of local armed groups described as state-backed "death squads" were also participating alongside Pakistani forces.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Republican Guards claimed responsibility for an attack on the main Pakistani military camp in Sanni, Kachhi district, on Sunday morning, stating that its fighters had taken control of the compound following successive assaults.

In a statement cited by TBP, BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch claimed that the fighters had gained complete control of the camp and killed 12 Pakistani military personnel, while the remaining troops fled the area.

He further claimed that Sanni town, its police station and government buildings had also come under the group's control during the operation.

According to the spokesperson, Pakistani forces deployed helicopters to evacuate dead and wounded personnel, while BRG fighters ambushed military convoys advancing towards the area. He claimed that the reinforcements were forced to withdraw despite support from gunship helicopters.

The BRG also claimed responsibility for an explosion targeting a gas pipeline near Bala Chowk in Punjab's Rahim Yar Khan district on Sunday night. In a statement issued on Monday, Dostain Baloch said explosives had been planted on a 36-inch pipeline transporting gas from Sui in Balochistan's Dera Bugti district to Punjab, causing severe damage to the pipeline.

Separately, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed to have carried out 25 operations across Balochistan during October, alleging that more than 129 Pakistani military and intelligence personnel were killed and over 30 others seriously injured.

According to the group's monthly report issued on Sunday, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the figures included casualties from what the organisation described as "Operation Almas" in Gwadar, where it claimed that more than 80 military and intelligence personnel were killed and dozens wounded.

The BLF further claimed that military barracks, intelligence offices and armoured vehicles were destroyed during the Gwadar operation, while a police station was seized.

However, Pakistan's military had earlier stated that 10 attackers, including a woman, were killed following attacks in Gwadar city and near the Gabd border crossing. The military also claimed that its personnel suffered no casualties.

In its October assessment, the BLF claimed attacks on seven military posts, six camps, two intelligence offices and 11 military convoys, alongside three highway blockades.

The group also claimed to have destroyed 14 military vehicles, two surveillance drones, five quadcopters, a surveillance camera and a mobile tower. Additionally, it claimed responsibility for destroying 15 commercial trailers and trucks that it accused of supporting state projects, as well as seizing a government vehicle.

The BLF's monthly report further stated that eight of its fighters were killed during "Operation Almas", while another 23 were killed on other fronts during October.