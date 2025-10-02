Pak Human Rights Panel Flags Delay In Minority Rights Bill, Says Awaiting Presidential Nod For 5 Months

Lahore: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced deep concern over the government's delay in enacting the National Commission for Minorities Bill, stressing that the prolonged hold-up undermines the rights of religious minorities across the country.

HRCP Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt reminded authorities that the bill was approved by Parliament on May 12, 2025, and has been awaiting presidential assent ever since. Nearly five months later, the Commission noted, there has been no clear explanation for the delay, raising fears of backpedalling on a measure crucial to minority rights.

In an open letter shared on the social media platform X, addressed to President Asif Ali Zardari and Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar. HRCP highlighted that the absence of an independent and legally mandated commission continues to leave marginalised communities exposed to discrimination, violence, and social exclusion.

HRCP highlighted that the bill had been developed with broad input from civil society and minority groups, aiming to create a commission not tied to any one religion but inclusive of all communities. Its proposed structure provides for representation from minority groups, national human rights institutions, and independent experts, ensuring that the body can work with legitimacy and inclusivity.

HRCP warned that such representation must go beyond token appointments and include all religious minorities, particularly those historically targeted by extremist violence. Calling for transparency, HRCP urged the government to disclose any observations made by the presidency and ensure that provisions already supported by civil society are not watered down.