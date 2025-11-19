'We Hit India From Red Fort to Kashmir’s Forests': Pak Leader Anwarul Haq's Shocking Admission | WATCH VIDEO HERE

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), openly admitted that Pakistan-backed groups have carried out terror attacks across India | Image: X

New Delhi: In a major revelation that has sparked outrage in India, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), openly admitted that Pakistan-backed groups have carried out terror attacks across India — from Delhi’s Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir.

Addressing a public gathering, Haq warned that if Pakistan’s internal regions such as Balochistan continue to face unrest, then terror strikes in India would intensify. He declared that Pakistan had “hit India from the Red Fort to Kashmir’s forests,” adding that Indian agencies were still “counting bodies” from such attacks.

His remarks are being linked to two major incidents: the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort earlier this month, and the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir that claimed several lives. India has consistently maintained that Pakistan sponsors cross-border terrorism, and Haq’s statement is being viewed as the strongest validation of New Delhi’s long-standing allegations.

His statement appears to refer to two major incidents:

The Red Fort Attack: The reference to the Red Fort points toward the deadly car explosion near Delhi’s monument earlier this month. Indian authorities have confirmed that at least 12 people were killed and over 30 injured, and are treating it as a terror incident.

Pahalgam Massacre: By “Kashmir’s forests”, Haq is likely alluding to the April attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, where gunmen killed 26 people.

Why This Admission Is Significant

India has for years claimed that Pakistan sponsors cross-border terrorism. Haq’s remarks give credence to those allegations in the strongest possible terms — a high-ranking political leader admitting direct involvement. Diplomatic Ramifications: This admission could dramatically escalate diplomatic tensions. Pakistan has routinely denied such involvement. Now, with its own PoK leader confessing, international pressure on Islamabad may intensify.

The comments also come at a time of heightened tensions, with Pakistan officially denying any role in the recent attacks. Haq’s admission contradicts the country’s official stance and is expected to trigger a sharp diplomatic response from India.

