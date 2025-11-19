Big Win for India: Gangster Anmol Bishnoi Lands in Delhi, Here's What Happens Next

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi is all set to arrive in India after being extradited from the US. Brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, the man behind murders of known figures such as Baba Siddiqui and singer Siddhu Moosewala, Anmol is not only a key figure in the Bishnoi crime syndicate but also an heir of Lawrence and his closest confidante. He also has more than 20 criminal cases registered against him in India and has been on the run since 2022.

Operational in Canada and the US, the Bishnoi brother is scheduled to arrive in Delhi today from the US where a very lengthy legal process awaits him as several investigation agencies and state police have requested his custody.

Delhi Police and NIA to get first custody

NIA, which already has a reward of Rs. 10 lakhs out on him, would be the first one to get the custody of Anmol Bishnoi for questioning. Upon his arrival at the Delhi airport, he will be first taken for a medical examination and then to the Patiala House Court where he would be remanded. After NIA, Anmol’s custody would be transferred to Delhi Police where he has an extortion case pending against him. Anmol had personally called a businessman in Delhi’s Sunlight Society and demanded crores while also ordering a firing outside his house. The case is registered in RK Puram police station.

After this, Anmol will be taken into custody by the Special Cell of Delhi Police separately for further questioning.

Source: ANI

Mumbai, Punjab, and Rajasthan Police in line for Anmol’s custody

Several state police departments are also to be awarded Anmol’s custody related to various criminal cases registered under their jurisdiction.

Mumbai Police has requested Anmol’s custody due to his direct involvement in the NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder. Reports state that he handled all the planning and even arranged the shooters and the weapons for the assasination.

Next on the list is Punjab Police, where Anmol is wanted in relation to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was gunned down by hired hitmen of the Bishnoi gang.

Rajasthan Police is also in line for his custody where he has FIRs registered against him and even has a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on him.

Source: ANI

Anmol’s final destination: Tihar or Sabarmati?