Pakistan: 11 Arrested After Chilling Video of Couple Killed for Marrying by Choice Goes Viral

Quetta, Pakistan: Police in southwestern Pakistan arrested 11 suspects after a video went viral, showing a young couple fatally shot for marrying without their families’ approval, authorities said Monday.

The disturbing footage caused an uproar in the country, with activists demanding swift justice and a stop to such killings, where family members target women who don’t follow local traditions and culture or decide to marry someone of their choosing.

The video, which surfaced over the weekend on social media and was viewed by The Associated Press, showed a man shooting the young couple at close range in daylight as others stood by. Police confirmed the authenticity of the footage, saying the killings happened in the Deghari district in the province of Balochistan, according to Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

In the video, several men arrive in pickup trucks in a mountainous region, and a young woman, speaking the local language, says she is legally married.

“Come, walk seven steps with me, and then you can only shoot me,” she says. It isn't clear what she meant.

A man follows her, takes out a gun and shoots her three times before she collapses on the ground. He then shoots and kills her husband before another man takes out a gun and joins him in shooting the groom. The video ends with both victims lying bloodied on the ground.

Police identified the bride and groom as Bano Bibi and Ahsan Ullah and released some of the suspects' names, saying the provincial government had initiated the investigation as none of the couple's family members came forward.

On Monday, police surgeon Ayesha Faiz said an autopsy conducted after the exhumation of the woman’s body revealed she had been shot seven times. She said the results of the autopsy of the man's body were still pending.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Bugti, urging him to ensure that those responsible for the couple’s killing are brought to justice, according to a government statement.

"The bravery shown by the slain woman is both humbling and remarkable, as she neither begged for her life nor showed any weakness,” said Farhatullah Babar, a Pakistani human rights activist.

A tribal elder, Sardar Satakzai, ordered the couple killed after the bride's brother complained she married without his consent, said police chief Naveed Akhtar. Both were among the 11 arrested in a series of raids and authorities were looking for nine more suspects, he said.

The video was shot and posted by an unidentified person, Akhtar said.