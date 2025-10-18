Pakistan, Afghanistan 'Extend' Ceasefire As Doha Talks Set To begin

Peshawar: Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed on Friday to extend their 48-hour ceasefire until the conclusion of talks in Doha, according to three Pakistani security officials and one Afghan Taliban source. A Pakistani delegation had already arrived in Doha while an Afghan delegation was expected to reach the Qatari capital on Saturday, said the sources, who did not want to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Word of the truce extension emerged just hours after a deadly suicide attack near the Afghan border killed seven Pakistani soldiers and wounded 13 others, underscoring the fragility of the situation. Pakistani security officials said militants attacked a military camp in North Waziristan district, with one attacker ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into the boundary wall and two others attempting to storm the facility before being shot dead.

Six militants were killed in the assault, according to a statement from the office of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Later in the day, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Ariana News, a Pashto-language Within hours of the truce extension, a police spokesman, Mohammad Ismail Mawi, in Afghanistan's Paktika province, said Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Barmal and Urgun districts. He did not give details of the casualties.

Sayed Naseem Sadaat, the spokesman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, said the strike killed eight local cricketers, who were travelling back to Urgun district after playing a match. Neither the Afghan defence ministry nor the Pakistani army responded to a request for a comment on the airstrike.

One of the Pakistani security officials also confirmed the fresh airstrike, saying the ceasefire was struck with the Afghan Taliban, and not with the Islamist militants holed up in Afghanistan, who launch attacks in Pakistan.

Dozens Killed In Days Of Fierce Fighting

A temporary truce between the South Asian neighbours on Wednesday paused days of fierce fighting that killed dozens and wounded hundreds. local television news channel, Kabul had instructed its forces to maintain a ceasefire as long as Pakistan refrained from any attack. Pakistan's military and the Afghan defence ministry did not respond to requests for comment on the ceasefire and the talks in Doha.

"In this situation, there is a crisis; things are, you know, moving. But if a dialogue is to take place somewhere, we will, at the right time, inform you," a Pakistani foreign office spokesperson told a weekly news briefing in Islamabad. "But what I can convey to you at this point, there is no specific information which I can share with you," he said.

Once allies, Islamabad and Kabul engaged in fierce ground fighting, and Pakistan also launched airstrikes across their contested frontier before they reached a 48-hour ceasefire that ended at 1300 GMT on Friday. Militant violence in Pakistan has been a major irritant in its relationship with the Afghan Taliban, which returned to power in Kabul after the departure of U.S.-led forces in 2021.

The latest conflict between the two countries was triggered after Islamabad demanded that Kabul rein in militants who had stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operated from havens in Afghanistan.

Seven Pakistani Soldiers Killed In a Suicide Attack

In the suicide attack on Friday in North Waziristan district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, six militants were killed, Sharif's office said in a statement, without providing details on the number of soldiers killed. Pakistan's army did not respond to a request for comment. The identity of the attackers was not known, and no group has claimed responsibility.

Pakistan Acted After Losing Patience With Kabul, Sharif Says

Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan "retaliated" after losing patience with Afghanistan following a series of militant attacks, but was ready to hold talks to resolve the conflict. The Taliban denies giving haven to militants to attack Pakistan and accuses the Pakistani military of spreading misinformation about Afghanistan, provoking border tensions and sheltering ISIS-linked militants to undermine its stability and sovereignty.

Islamabad denies the accusations. On Friday, the Pakistan Red Crescent said Afghanistan had handed over to it the bodies of seven Pakistanis - two security personnel and five civilians - who were killed during clashes earlier in the week.