Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks Suspended Amid 'Ceasefire Violation' At Spin Boldak

Istanbul: The bilateral between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which resumed after being called off recently in Istanbul, has again been suspended following the latest clashes between the Taliban and Pakistani border guards along the Chaman-Spin Boldak area.

The Pakistani delegation halted the talks after an exchange of fire, claiming that the Taliban administration had violated the ceasefire. However, the Taliban refuted Pakistan's claims, saying that they had not reacted out of respect for the peace talks underway.

"Unfortunately, Pakistani forces opened fire on Spin Boldak again this afternoon, causing concern among the local population, even though the third round of negotiations with the Pakistani side has begun in Istanbul," Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated on Thursday.

The city of Spin Boldak is located in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar. “The Islamic Emirate’s forces, out of respect for the negotiation team and to prevent civilian casualties, have so far shown no reaction,” Mujahid said on X.

“We strongly reject claims circulated by the Afghan side regarding today’s incident at the Pak-Afghan border at Chaman,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Information & Broadcasting posted on X. “Firing was initiated from the Afghan side, to which our security forces responded immediately in a measured and responsible manner.”

The Taliban authorities' deputy spokesperson, Hamdullah Fitrat, stated that "we don't know the reason" for the fire in Pakistan. The chief of Kandahar's information department, Ali Mohammed Haqmal, stated that the dismissal was temporary.

It lasted 10-15 minutes, according to reports. Pakistan attested to the return of peace. When it came to finalising ceasefire terms, negotiations in Istanbul halted last week, with one side accusing the other of being unwilling to cooperate.

The suspension of talks highlights the deep, long-standing conflict between the two nations, which is mostly focused on militant groups operating across their borders. The negotiations were an attempt to solidify a ceasefire that followed the border clashes since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021, but they ultimately stopped without any consensus.

The delegations from Pakistan and Afghanistan had met in Turkey for discussions aimed at achieving a truce following deadly conflicts last month, and the two nations shared blame over brief cross-border disputes. The goal of Thursday's negotiations in Istanbul was to finalise a ceasefire that was approved in Qatar on October 19.

The ceasefire put an end to a week of deadly fighting between the South Asian neighbours that left hundreds of people injured and dozens dead, including soldiers and civilians. Their disagreement is centered on security concerns, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of providing sanctuary to organisations like the Pakistan Taliban (TTP), which is charged with carrying out operations in Pakistan. The Taliban regime in Afghanistan disproves these accusations.

In the event of failure, both sides threatened to resume conflict. All significant border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan are still off-limits to trade and civilian travel, despite the ceasefire.