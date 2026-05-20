Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Punjab’s Mianwali, Pilots Ejected Safely

A major military accident unfolded in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Wednesday, May 20, when a fighter jet crashed during a routine flight. The incident, which occurred near the Mianwali district, triggered immediate panic among local residents as the aircraft came down.

Initial information indicates that both the pilots on board managed to eject safely from the plane before the impact.

Emergency Response and Ejection Details

Following the crash, emergency teams and local officials rushed to the site to secure the area and begin recovery operations. While the exact condition of the aviators has not been formally detailed, social media quickly filled with images and videos showing the aircraft's wreckage. Some online reports claimed that local residents rescued the pilots, noting that they had sustained injuries during the ejection.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has yet to issue an official statement regarding the accident. Consequently, the precise cause of the crash remains unconfirmed, with a definitive explanation expected only after a formal inquiry is completed. However, some reports citing security sources suggest that a technical malfunction in the aircraft’s engine caused the mid-air emergency during the routine operational training mission.

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Broader Military Updates: Troops Deployed to Saudi Arabia

In separate defense developments, Pakistan has deployed approximately 8,000 troops, a full squadron of fighter jets, and an air defense system to Saudi Arabia. This significant move follows a mutual defense pact signed between the two nations in September 2025. The deployment substantially ramps up Islamabad's military cooperation with Riyadh, even as Pakistan continues to serve as the primary mediator in the ongoing Iran war.

According to a Reuters report, three Pakistani security officials and two government sources confirmed the deployment. They described the asset mobilization as a "substantial, combat-capable force intended to support Saudi Arabia’s military if the kingdom comes under further attack."

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