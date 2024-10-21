sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Pakistan Allocates Rs 10 Million to Reconstruct Historic Baoli Sahib Hindu Temple After 64 Years

Published 20:49 IST, October 21st 2024

Pakistan Allocates Rs 10 Million to Reconstruct Historic Baoli Sahib Hindu Temple After 64 Years

The Pakistani government has allocated a budget of 10 million Pakistani rupees to reconstruct the Baoli Sahid Hindu temple in Narowal of the Punjab province

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Baoli Sahib temple in Zafarwal town of Narowal in Pakistan's Punjab province
Baoli Sahib temple in Zafarwal town of Narowal in Pakistan's Punjab province | Image: x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:49 IST, October 21st 2024