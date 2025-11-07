Pakistan Army Turns Guns on Its Own Citizens: Villagers Decry Shelling of Homes, Violation of Peace Pact

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan]: Locals from several villages in Khar tehsil of Bajaur took to the streets, accusing Pakistan's security forces of targeting their homes and mosques during the ongoing anti-terror operation.

The large demonstration took place in the Kosar area along the Bajaur-Peshawar Highway and was attended by people from Lra Banda, Shagi, Kosar, Janat Shah, Galo Kass, Gooro, and surrounding regions, as reported by Dawn.

According to the Islamabad-based publication, protesters, joined by political and social leaders, including members of the Bajaur Aman Jirga led by its chief Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, blocked the main highway for hours, halting all vehicular movement. The demonstrators accused security forces of firing heavy weapons at civilian homes and mosques in Kosar and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday night, creating panic among locals and endangering families, particularly women, children, and the elderly.

Addressing the gathering, leaders such as PTI's Khalilur Rehman, ANP's Shah Naseer Khan, and Sayed Sadiq Akbar Jan denounced the alleged attacks, terming them a gross violation of the understanding reached between local communities and the authorities. Haroon Rashid stated that the shelling was a "clear breach" of the August 14 agreement, which explicitly stated that civilians would not be targeted during military operations in Mamund tehsil.

The speakers demanded that the government and the military ensure the protection of civilian lives and properties, stating that such aggressive actions against the local population erode public trust and further destabilise the region. They also highlighted how the ongoing unrest has severely affected daily life and livelihoods across Bajaur, with residents living in constant fear of renewed attacks, as cited by Dawn.

The hours-long blockade ended only after the Bajaur Aman Jirga was informed by the deputy commissioner that the authorities had assured them that civilians would not be targeted in future operations. However, locals remain sceptical, with many accusing the Pakistan Army of conducting indiscriminate operations under the pretext of counterterrorism, a tactic that continues to alienate the already suffering people of the tribal belt, as reported by Dawn.