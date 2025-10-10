Pakistan Blocks Roads, Shuts Mobile Internet in Islamabad to Stop TLP’s Gaza March

Pakistani authorities on Friday blocked major routes into the capital and suspended mobile internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to prevent a protest march by the hardline group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).



The Ministry of Interior directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend mobile internet services “for an indefinite period” from midnight, as per a letter approved by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, as per media reports



Police officials confirmed that internal and external routes to the city were blocked using shipping containers. “The city’s routes and mobile internet services have been closed in view of the protest march,” police sources.



Protest Coincides with Gaza Truce

TLP, a right-wing Islamist party, had announced a march in Islamabad to protest the killings in Gaza. Ironically, the protest coincided with news of a temporary truce in the war-torn region.



The government’s crackdown follows violent clashes earlier this week, after Punjab police raided the TLP headquarters in Lahore to arrest its chief. The clashes left several injured as party members resisted arrest.

