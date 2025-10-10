Updated 10 October 2025 at 10:53 IST
Pakistan Blocks Roads, Shuts Mobile Internet in Islamabad to Stop TLP’s Gaza March
In a major security clampdown, Pakistani authorities sealed roads leading to Islamabad and suspended mobile internet in the twin cities to stop a protest march by the hardline group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The march, announced in solidarity with Gaza victims, coincided ironically with reports of a truce in the region.
Pakistani authorities on Friday blocked major routes into the capital and suspended mobile internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to prevent a protest march by the hardline group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).
The Ministry of Interior directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend mobile internet services “for an indefinite period” from midnight, as per a letter approved by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, as per media reports
Police officials confirmed that internal and external routes to the city were blocked using shipping containers. “The city’s routes and mobile internet services have been closed in view of the protest march,” police sources.
Protest Coincides with Gaza Truce
TLP, a right-wing Islamist party, had announced a march in Islamabad to protest the killings in Gaza. Ironically, the protest coincided with news of a temporary truce in the war-torn region.
The government’s crackdown follows violent clashes earlier this week, after Punjab police raided the TLP headquarters in Lahore to arrest its chief. The clashes left several injured as party members resisted arrest.
Section 144 Imposed, Red Zone Sealed
In anticipation of unrest, the Rawalpindi district administration imposed Section 144 till October 11, banning all protests, rallies, sit-ins, and public gatherings.
A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema stated that “the use of loudspeakers will also be banned” and cited “the risk of violent acts near sensitive and important installations.”
Security personnel in riot gear have been deployed at key entry points, and the Islamabad administration has ordered a complete sealing of the Red Zone, which houses key government offices and diplomatic missions.
TLP’s History of Confrontation
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a hardline Sunni group, first gained prominence in 2017 when it forced the government to reverse a parliamentary oath amendment through street protests. The party has since maintained its reputation for using street pressure to influence government decisions, often resulting in violent standoffs with law enforcement.
(With Inputs From PTI)
Published On: 10 October 2025 at 10:50 IST