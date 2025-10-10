Updated 10 October 2025 at 10:24 IST
EXCLUSIVE | Gautam Gambhir Hatching Plot to Remove Sanju Samson From T20s? Ex-Cricketer Seconds Claim
Ind vs Aus: Is there a plot being hatched to remove Sanju Samson from T20s?
- Cricket
Ind vs Aus: Sanju Samson is an opener, but you want vice-captain Shubman Gill to open and hence shove the former down the order. Now, you also have a reserve wicketkeeper in Jitesh Sharma, who is a specialist in the middle order as a finisher (a specialist role). Instead of having Jitesh batting at his number, you slot in Samson there to avoid much criticism.
Why Not Have Jitesh at No. 5?
In the middle order, Samson is not his free-flowing self and seems to struggle - yet you persist with him. Why not play Jitesh at the number he is comfortable with. Isn't coach Gautam Gambhir, who takes these calls - being unfair? We posed this case in front of former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary in an exclusive with Republic, and he too agreed that there could be a possible plot being hatched to remove Samson.
During the Asia Cup 2025, Samson, despite not batting at his usual number, played a few crucial cameos in important matches. Batting at No. 5, Samson scored 39 against Sri Lanka in the final Super Four match, and 24 against Pakistan in the final at a critical juncture. In fact, Samson, being the team man he is - has gone on to say that he is comfortable batting at No. 8 and bowling left-arm spin if need be to be in the XI.
Will Samson be in XI in WC?
The marquee event is still a few months away and the Indian team will travel to Australia where they will play five T20Is, it would be interesting to see how Samson fares as that would be crucial for spot in the XI for the WC.
