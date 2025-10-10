EXCLUSIVE | Gautam Gambhir Hatching Plot to Remove Sanju Samson From T20s? Ex-Cricketer Seconds Claim

Ind vs Aus: Sanju Samson is an opener, but you want vice-captain Shubman Gill to open and hence shove the former down the order. Now, you also have a reserve wicketkeeper in Jitesh Sharma, who is a specialist in the middle order as a finisher (a specialist role). Instead of having Jitesh batting at his number, you slot in Samson there to avoid much criticism.

ALSO READ: India Women vs South Africa Women ICC World Cup 2025 Highlights

Why Not Have Jitesh at No. 5?

In the middle order, Samson is not his free-flowing self and seems to struggle - yet you persist with him. Why not play Jitesh at the number he is comfortable with. Isn't coach Gautam Gambhir, who takes these calls - being unfair? We posed this case in front of former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary in an exclusive with Republic, and he too agreed that there could be a possible plot being hatched to remove Samson.

During the Asia Cup 2025, Samson, despite not batting at his usual number, played a few crucial cameos in important matches. Batting at No. 5, Samson scored 39 against Sri Lanka in the final Super Four match, and 24 against Pakistan in the final at a critical juncture. In fact, Samson, being the team man he is - has gone on to say that he is comfortable batting at No. 8 and bowling left-arm spin if need be to be in the XI.

Will Samson be in XI in WC?