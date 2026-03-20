Updated 20 March 2026 at 11:06 IST
Pakistan Breaches Temporary Ceasefire With Afghanistan, Launches 72 Rockets on Kunar During Eid
Tensions have escalated along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border after accusations of Pakistan breaching a ceasefire with rocket attacks in Kunar province. Local authorities reported 72 rockets fired, causing significant financial losses but no casualties.
- World News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Tensions have flared along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border after Afghan officials accused Pakistan of breaching a temporary ceasefire by launching dozens of rocket attacks in eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar province during the Eid period.
According to local authorities, a total of 72 rockets were fired into Kunar over the past two days, targeting the Nari and Marawara districts. Officials said 35 rockets struck Nari district, while 37 landed in Marawara, marking one of the most intense episodes of cross-border shelling in recent weeks.
Ziaur Rahman Spinghar, head of information at Kunar’s Department of Information and Culture, confirmed the attacks and said that while there were no reported casualties, the strikes caused significant financial losses to local residents.
“A total of 72 rocket attacks have been carried out. Fortunately, there have been no casualties, but people have suffered financial losses,” Spinghar said. He added that the attacks came despite a temporary ceasefire declared by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan during Eid.
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Spinghar further stated that Afghan authorities had paused military operations both for Eid celebrations and at the request of several countries, signaling a willingness to de-escalate tensions. However, he accused Pakistan’s military establishment of violating the truce.
“The Islamic Emirate had temporarily halted its operations for Eid and remains committed to the ceasefire, but Pakistan’s military regime has violated it,” he said.
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The timing of the attacks has drawn particular concern, as residents were expected to move freely and celebrate Eid. “The attacks are taking place at a time when people want to move freely during the Eid days, yet they are being fired upon,” Spinghar added.
There has been no immediate response from Pakistani authorities regarding the allegations.
Cross-border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have persisted in recent months, often involving artillery shelling and disputes over militant activity along the porous frontier. The latest escalation threatens to undermine fragile efforts to maintain calm during religious observances and could further strain already tense bilateral relations.
Local residents in Kunar have reportedly taken precautionary measures amid fears of continued shelling, even as officials urge restraint and call for adherence to the ceasefire agreement.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 20 March 2026 at 11:06 IST