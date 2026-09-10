Pakistan Clarifies Mecca Pact Amid Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Pakistan has sought to clarify the scope of its recently inked defense deal with Saudi Arabia and Turkey, stating that the accord is primarily concerned with regional security and deterrence, amid concerns that Islamabad may be lured into the conflict with Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The explanation comes days after Pakistan's Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif, stated that Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia could trigger the pact, sparking speculation that Pakistan may be forced to respond militarily if the attacks continue.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, commonly known as the Mecca Pact, was signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey on August 7. According to the agreement, any attack on one of the three members will be considered an attack on all three.

Pakistan Plays Down Talk Of Pact Expansion

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has now stressed that the agreement is currently limited to its three signatories and that there are no immediate plans to bring additional countries into the arrangement.

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"At this stage, there are no discussions regarding the expansion of the Mecca agreement," Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said at the weekly press briefing. “Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye must first further consolidate their organisation and cooperation.”

Khan described the agreement as a defensive arrangement intended to strengthen regional security rather than an alliance being rapidly expanded into a wider military bloc.

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The clarification comes amid growing international attention around the pact, which has been compared by some observers to an "Islamic NATO" because of its collective-defence provision.

Could Houthi Attacks Trigger The Pact?

The issue gained significance after Khawaja Asif suggested that attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels contrary to Saudi Arabia could activate the agreement. The Houthis have regularly attacked Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday, the organization unleashed a salvo of rockets into southern Saudi Arabia, hurting at least 73 people.

"If there is unprovoked aggression, or a spillover of whatever is happening in Yemen into Saudi Arabia, definitely the Mecca agreement will become operational," Asif told Geo News on Tuesday night. “There should be no doubt about that. We are bound by the terms and conditions of this pact, and … we will honour them in case there is a need.”

His words sparked questions about how Pakistan would interpret its commitments under the deal if attacks on Saudi territory persisted. However, Pakistan's Foreign Office's most recent statement emphasizes the agreement's defensive and deterrence purposes, rather than proposing a quick military response.

Bangladesh, Egypt Among Countries Watching

While Islamabad claims there are presently no discussions about expanding the accord, it has left the door open for other countries to join in the future. According to Khan, the agreement might eventually be broadened to include countries with comparable stances and perspectives. Bangladesh and Egypt have apparently expressed interest in joining the agreement, although there has been no formal confirmation of their participation.

"Significant work lies ahead to finalise the organisation's structure, mechanisms, and procedures," Khan said, while adding that the agreement will remain "open to all countries that share similar stances and perspectives".