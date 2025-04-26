Pakistan Colonel Threatens Indians With Slit-Throat Gesture in London, Abhinandan Poster in Hand

Thousands of Indians staged a massive protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London amid outrage over Pahalgam terror attack that left 28 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

As protesters raised slogans against Pakistan for sponsoring the attack, Colonel Taimur Rahat of Pakistan Army gestured to slit Indian protestors throat publicly while holding a picture of Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman.

The gesture was seen as a disturbing display of aggression to provoke and intimate the Indian diaspora.

On April 22, six Pakistani terrorists unleashed terror and bloodbath in the scenic meadow of Pahalgam’s Baisaran, gunning down 28 innocent tourists. The sheer brutality of the attack sent shockwaves across the nation and prompted immediate condemnation from Indian and global leaders alike. In a hard-hitting response, India announced tough diplomatic measures holding Pakistan directly responsible for harbouring and supporting terrorism.

Pakistan Minister's Admission of Funding Terror Groups

In a startling and brazen admission, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has openly confessed to his country’s role in supporting, training, and funding terrorist organisations for the past three decades. The shocking revelation comes during an interview with Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim, in which Asif confirmed what India has long stated on global forums: that Pakistan has been complicit in harbouring and nurturing terror networks, destabilising the region.

When asked by Hakim about Pakistan’s long-standing role in supporting terror, Asif’s response was a chilling admission: “Yes, we have been doing this dirty work for America and the West, including Britain, for the last three decades.” His words have sent shockwaves across international diplomatic circles.

India Hits Back with Bold Measures

The central government, led by PM Modi, convened an emergency Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Wednesday evening and marking India’s policy of zero-tolerance towards cross-border terrorism, MEA announced a sweeping 5-point counter-offensive against Pakistan. Key decisions include:

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended

Attari Border Checkpost Closed

Visa Restrictions for Pakistani Nationals

Pakistani Defence Personnel Expelled

India Recalls Its Military Attachés from Islamabad

Prime Minister Modi’s Strong Stand

Amid widespread outrage over the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will be pursued “to the ends of the earth.”

In an emotional address at a rally in Madhubani, Bihar , PM Modi vowed to “identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.”