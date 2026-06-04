Pakistan Court Upholds Death Sentences for Two Men Convicted in 2020 Motorway Gang Rape of French-Pakistani Woman

Lahore, Pakistan: The Lahore High Court has dismissed appeals by two men convicted of gang-raping a French-Pakistani woman in front of her three young children, clearing the way for their execution following a high-profile case that shocked the nation in 2020.

Abid Malhi (also referred to as Abid Ali) and Shafqat Ali (also known as Shafqat Bagga) were sentenced to death in March 2021 by an anti-terrorism court after being found guilty of gang rape, kidnapping, robbery, and terrorism-related offenses. The High Court upheld those convictions and sentences on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The horrific incident occurred on the night of September 9, 2020, on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway. The 32-year-old victim, a woman of Pakistani origin holding French nationality, was traveling with her children when their car ran out of fuel. As she waited for assistance with the doors locked, the two armed men broke a window, robbed the family, dragged her out, and raped her at gunpoint in a nearby field while her terrified children watched.

The case triggered widespread public outrage across Pakistan, leading to protests and highlighting issues of women's safety on highways. It also prompted reforms in anti-rape laws amid criticism of initial police responses, including controversial victim-blaming remarks.

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Investigators identified the suspects through DNA evidence matching samples from the scene, mobile phone records, victim identification, and other forensic links. One of the men reportedly confessed during the investigation.

The convicts have the option to file a further appeal with Pakistan's Supreme Court. While the country maintains a general moratorium on executions, death sentences in terrorism cases can still be carried out.

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The ruling has been welcomed by many as a strong stand against sexual violence, though the victim's family and rights advocates continue to call for swift implementation of justice. The woman and her children are understood to have returned to France following the attack.