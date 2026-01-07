Updated 7 January 2026 at 21:57 IST
Pakistan Desperately Sought Help From US During India's Op Sindoor, Reached Out Over 50 Times, Reports Say
Pakistan desperately sought the intervention of the US to stop India's Operation Sindoor, US public filings recently showed. The reports also indicate that Pakistan reached out to the US officials more than 50 times over phone calls, emails, texts and in-person meetings. India's requests for a third-party intervention to lead to the ceasefire, as per US President Donald Trump's claims, are mentioned nowhere in any of these public filings.
- World News
- 2 min read
Pakistan reached out to the US for help multiple times during India's Operation Sindoor in May 2025, US public filings revealed recently.
Pakistan's Lobbying Attempt During Op Sindoor
All details submitted to the US Department of Justice (DoJ) under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) between April and December 2025, reportedly reveal that Pakistan was worried that India had only halted Operation Sindoor briefly. Islamabad then launched a lobbying campaign in Washington soon after, actively seeking US intervention to "somehow stop" the military operation, which was initiated after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.
Records accessed from FARA suggest Pakistan hired multiple lobbying firms and contacted members of the US Congress as an attempt to contain the fiery conflict. This lobbying attempt has allegedly been referred to as "crisis diplomacy" stemming from India's Operation Sindoor, as per the filings.
The reports also indicate that Pakistan reached out to the US officials more than 50 times over phone calls, emails, texts and in-person meetings.
Advertisement
India's Response
Another firm, SHW Partners LLC, was reportedly hired by India to assist the Indian Embassy in contacting officials from the Trump administration to discuss media coverage of Operation Sindoor on May 10, which was also the day when India and Pakistan ended their four-day conflict.
"It is a standard practice for embassies, private and business organisations in the USA to hire the services of lobbyists and consultants to augment outreach," the Indian embassy said. However, India's requests for a third-party intervention to lead to the ceasefire, as per US President Donald Trump's claims, are mentioned nowhere in any of these public filings.
Advertisement
Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 people. This military move against cross-border terrorism had destroyed several terror camps in Pakistan.
Published By : Anushka De
Published On: 7 January 2026 at 21:57 IST