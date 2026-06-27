BREAKING | Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Jolts Pakistan, No Damage Reported

New Delhi: Pakistan has been hit by a second earthquake with a 5.4-magnitude tremor recorded on Saturday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). This latest seismic event follows a previous earthquake that struck the region on Friday evening.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 km (22 miles), the EMSC said.

Earlier yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Pakistan on Friday evening, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 75 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 5.3, On: 26/06/2026 17:18:49 IST, Lat: 30.273 N, Long: 69.710 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Pakistan," the post said.

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Pakistan is considered one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world due to its geographical location along the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide.

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