Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Taken Back to Prison From Hospital, Party Spokesman Says

Lahore: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been moved ​back to prison after spending a few ‌hours overnight at a hospital, a spokesman for his party said on Friday.

Khan, 73, was ​transferred to a hospital in Islamabad ​early on Friday for medical examination, following ⁠a Supreme Court order this week.

A spokesperson ​for Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, confirmed that ​the former prime minister had been taken back to Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Khan ​has been imprisoned since August 2023. ​He says the cases against him are politically motivated, an ‌accusation ⁠the government denies.

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His lawyers say his health has deteriorated in prison and that he has lost significant vision in his right ​eye. The ​government has ⁠said medical reports disclosed no condition requiring immediate treatment.

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered authorities to transfer Khan, 73, to Shifa International Hospital in the ​capital city within ​48 hours and ⁠allow him access to a medical panel that includes his personal physician.

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In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, PTI spokesperson ​Zulfikar Bukhari called the ruling a "new ray of hope" ​but said ⁠the party would proceed with a nationwide march on September 27 to demand access to Khan, speedy hearings in his cases and his release.

His lawyers say his health has deteriorated in prison ‌and ⁠that he has lost significant vision in his right eye. The government has said medical reports disclosed no condition requiring immediate treatment.

Khan has been ⁠imprisoned since ​August 2023. He says the cases against ​him are politically motivated, an accusation the government denies.