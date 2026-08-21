Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Taken Back to Prison From Hospital, Party Spokesman Says
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was returned to Adiala prison after a brief hospital stay for medical exams. He has been imprisoned since August 2023 and claims the charges are politically motivated.
- World News
- 2 min read
Lahore: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been moved back to prison after spending a few hours overnight at a hospital, a spokesman for his party said on Friday.
Khan, 73, was transferred to a hospital in Islamabad early on Friday for medical examination, following a Supreme Court order this week.
A spokesperson for Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, confirmed that the former prime minister had been taken back to Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023. He says the cases against him are politically motivated, an accusation the government denies.
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His lawyers say his health has deteriorated in prison and that he has lost significant vision in his right eye. The government has said medical reports disclosed no condition requiring immediate treatment.
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered authorities to transfer Khan, 73, to Shifa International Hospital in the capital city within 48 hours and allow him access to a medical panel that includes his personal physician.
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In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari called the ruling a "new ray of hope" but said the party would proceed with a nationwide march on September 27 to demand access to Khan, speedy hearings in his cases and his release.
His lawyers say his health has deteriorated in prison and that he has lost significant vision in his right eye. The government has said medical reports disclosed no condition requiring immediate treatment.
Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023. He says the cases against him are politically motivated, an accusation the government denies.