Pakistan EXPOSED: Imran Khan's Son Kasim Flags Alarming Rise Of Persecution, Urges Urgent Release Of Father & Other Political Prisoners

Geneva: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's son Kasim Khan unmasked the brutalities of Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) meeting in Geneva. In a bold statement, that has grabbed global attention, Kasim exposed the "inhumane conditions" his father is being subjected to in prison.

‘Alarming Rise Of Persecution'

While addressing the council, Khan said that he was deeply concerned by the “alarming” rise of intolerance and persecution in Pakistan. Raising concerns over the treatment of his father in prison, he added, “The intolerance extends beyond him. Pakistan has expanded its blasphemy laws to impose life imprisonment, and they've branded citizens as terrorists, fostering a climate of hatred.”

“We are witnessing a systematic campaign to dehumanise and silence specific segments of the population,” he alleged.

‘Father In Cell Built For Death Row Inmates’

Noting that his father has been imprisoned for nearly 1,000 days, Kasim Khan alleged, “He's the primary target of a regime that treats dissent not as political disagreement, but as a grave crime to be crushed.”

Advertisement

He added, “I've not seen my father in over three years. He's held in a solitary confinement cell, a cell built for death row inmates. UN experts have warned the inhumane conditions could amount to torture. This is not neglect. It's a deliberate persecution designed to strip a human being of his dignity."

Khan appealed to the UNHRC and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to urge Pakistan to end this persecution immediately. "They must comply with the UN Working Group's opinion, and they must release my father and all political prisoners. Thank you," he concluded.

Advertisement

Later in the day, Kasim reiterated his plea for the release of his father in a social media post. Taking to X, he said, “Today, I had the honour of speaking to the 47 countries that comprise the UNHRC urging the immediate release of my father Imran Khan and all Pakistan’s political prisoners."

“Along with this, I want to be very clear. Like my father, I fully support maintaining GSP+ as the people of Pakistan should never be punished for the actions of its leaders. But the Pakistani regime must also fully comply with the 27 treaties it committed to follow to obtain this benefit, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and Convention Against Torture,” he added.