Pakistan Confirms Massive Destruction Caused By India, Issues Repair Tenders for IAF-Hit Air Bases

New Delhi: A day after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted that India struck the Nur Khan Air Base, Pakistan gave further proof of the damage by issuing fresh tenders to repair military bases hit by the IAF during precision strikes under Operation Sindoor and military strikes came in response to Pakistan’s cowardly targeting of civilian areas near the borders of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

According to public records, between May 12 and May 14, Pakistan floated around five tenders for repair and maintenance work at key military and air bases in Rawalpindi, Risalpur, and Kallar Kahar — all of which were reportedly damaged during the IAF strikes. The tenders detail urgent repair work, indirectly confirming the scale of destruction caused by the Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor.

Initially, Pakistani authorities claimed that the Indian strikes had caused little to no damage. However, on Friday, Shehbaz Sharif made a public admission that India’s ballistic missile strikes had indeed hit Nur Khan Air Base and several other sites on May 10 — the first official acknowledgment from the Pakistani leadership since the four-day military escalation.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, Sharif said he was informed about the Indian action in the early hours of May 7.