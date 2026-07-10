Pakistan Kills 75 In Balochistan As Security Forces Bomb Their Own Territory After Deadly BLA Attack

Balochistan: Pakistani security forces have killed at least 75 suspected insurgents during days of intensive operations in Balochistan. The Pakistani officials confirmed the crackdown on Friday, following one of the deadliest recent attacks on police in the province, renewing focus on the long-running separatist conflict in Pakistan’s southwest.

According to reports, the action by the Pakistani forces was launched after fighters from the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) carried out coordinated attacks earlier this week that left multiple people dead, including police personnel. According to the officials, the operations drew on the Pakistan Army, the Frontier Corps and police, with support from military helicopters across multiple districts.

The recent violent incidents have deepened concerns over stability in Balochistan, a vast province which is sparsely populated, sharing borders with Iran and Afghanistan. The province is also central to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a network of infrastructure projects backed by Beijing that Islamabad considers vital to the economic future.

How The Violence Began

The administration in Quetta stated that the confrontation began late on Monday near Mangi Dam, a reservoir that provides water to Quetta and nearby towns. Reportedly, dozens of BLA separatists stormed a police post in the area, opening fire.

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The Balochistan government reported that 9 police officers were killed in the initial attack, alongside 15 BLA separatists. The Pakistani officials added that the attackers also took 18 police personnel captive, following which their bodies were found in the surrounding mountains. According to the provincial administration, the personnel had been blindfolded before being shot dead.

Pakistan Bombs Its Own Territory

As per reports, in the wake of the incident, the Pakistani security forces moved to mount a coordinated offensive. The operation combined air support with ground sweeps across parts of the province where the BLA activity has been rising.

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According to reports, at least 75 suspected insurgents had been killed during the crackdown. They noted that independent verification of the military’s figures was not immediately possible.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelled to Quetta on Thursday to meet relatives of the slain personnel. The prime minister pledged that those behind the attack would be held to account. The federal government also announced compensation of 11.1 million Pakistani rupees, about $39,000, for the family of each police officer who died.

Why Balochistan Matters

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province by area but the smallest by population, and it has been the site of a separatist insurgency for decades. Ethnic Baloch groups have long demanded greater autonomy or independence from Islamabad.

The province’s importance has grown in recent years because it hosts key projects under CPEC, including roads, ports and energy facilities funded by China. Multiple key projects have made it a strategic priority for both Pakistan and Beijing. The BLA separatists have repeatedly targeted Pakistani security personnel as well as Chinese workers and interests in the region, stressing that the local communities see little benefit from the investment.