Pakistan Kills Its Own Citizens: Air Force Drops 8 Bombs On Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Village, Leaving Scenes Like Gaza

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan has witnessed a series of deadly air and drone strikes killing its own 30 citizens, including many children.

The latest incident has sparked widespread outrage after reports confirmed that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets dropped 8 bombs on a village in the Tirah Valley, according to local media reports.

Media reports said JF-17 fighter jets carried out an overnight airstrike on Matre Dara village using at least eight LS-6 bombs.

Most of the victims were civilians who were inside their homes when the bombs hit. Observers compared the destruction to the scenes seen in Gaza after Israeli strikes.

The tragedy comes just days after reports suggested that terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was considering relocating its base from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, locals insist that those who lost their lives in the bombing were ordinary villagers, not militants.

Heartbreaking images showed children lying lifeless on cots, while adult victims were covered with blankets and bedsheets on social media. However, Republic Media Network could not independently verify these images and videos.

Drone Strikes In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Alongside these airstrikes, drone attacks have also become alarmingly frequent in the region. According to Amnesty International, at least 17 people, including five children, have been killed in drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since March this year.

The strike on 20 June in Dashka, South Waziristan, killed one child and injured five others.

Other deadly incidents this year include a 29 March strike in Katlang, Mardan district that killed 11 people, and a 19 May strike in Mir Ali, North Waziristan that killed four children.

On 28 May, a drone targeted a volleyball match in Wana, South Waziristan, injuring 22 people including several children.

What International Agencies Said?

Amnesty International has strongly condemned these attacks, calling them violations of international law. Isabelle Lassée, the organization’s Deputy Regional Director for South Asia, said Pakistani authorities have failed to protect civilians from drone strikes and must conduct “prompt, independent, transparent and effective investigations.” She stressed that victims deserve justice and compensation.

While Pakistani authorities often deny responsibility for the drone strikes, many observers accuse the state of either carrying them out or failing to prevent them.