Pakistan Loses Grip on PoJK: 8 Dead, Over 100 Injured; Policemen Held Hostage During Protest

In a significant development in the protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the Pakistan government and army have lost control over the region, according to the latest reports. At least 8 people have been killed and over hundred have been injured in the protests.

Exclusive videos emerging from Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Rawalkot on September 30 show hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets in revolt against the Pakistan government. Reports said that Pakistani policemen have been taken hostage in some areas of PoJK.

The Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Alliance (JKNIA), Mahmood Kashmiri, has accused Pakistan of militarizing Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), warning that Islamabad's actions are escalating tensions in the already fragile region.

He alleged that Pakistani armed forces have besieged the region, stationing troops at major entry points while also distributing weapons to civilians—a move he described as a dangerous attempt to crush peaceful resistance.

According to Mahmood Kashmiri, weapon distribution has been reported in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot. He linked these actions to a violent episode in Muzaffarabad, where a "Muslim Conference goon," allegedly aided by police, killed two local soldiers and injured several others. Naming Muslim Conference leader Sardar Ateeq, he demanded his immediate arrest, holding him responsible for the bloodshed.

Mahmood Kashmiri insisted that the movement in PoJK is a peaceful struggle for rights, rooted in law and dignity.

"The people's strength is the greatest strength," he said, warning that no armed force could suppress the voices of the people. He cautioned that the responsibility for any violence arising from distributed arms would rest with Pakistan, not the PoJK government, which he described as aligned with Pakistan's interests.

Issuing an ultimatum to Islamabad, Mahmood Kashmiri demanded the withdrawal of Pakistani troops from PoJK to allow residents to live peacefully. He also appealed for an immediate halt to what he termed "plans of killing" peaceful citizens.

"We are not ready to accept any type of hooliganism or mischief here at any cost," he stated, urging Pakistan to end its interference before it is too late.

He concluded with three clear demands: the removal of Pakistani armed forces from the region, the fulfillment of the people's rights movement, and the arrest of Sardar Ateeq. Mahmood Kashmiri warned that continued militarization and civilian armament would deepen unrest and that the people's peaceful resistance could not be crushed by force. He called on Pakistan's institutions to act responsibly and engage in dialogue to de-escalate tensions immediately and restore peace.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's PoJK unit, Syed Zeeshan Haider, hailed the protests in Muzaffarabad.

In a post on X, he said, "Muzaffarabad is once again ready for the grand hospitality of all convoys arriving from across Kashmir. The hospitality of the people of Muzaffarabad will also be written in golden letters of history. Long live the people of Muzaffarabad."

British Parliamentarians Condemn Pakistan's Repression in PoJK

A group of British parliamentarians expressed grave concern over the worsening situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where widespread protests and a region-wide lockdown have gripped the territory since September 29.

In a formal letter addressed to Hamish Falconer MP, members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, led by Imran Hussain MP, highlighted reports of a complete communications blackout across the region.

Mobile, internet, and landline services have been suspended, leaving residents cut off from their families and intensifying fear among local communities.

In a post shared by Imran Hussain MP on the social media platform X, the parliamentarians stated that the already tense atmosphere has been worsened by the deployment of heavy police and paramilitary forces.

"These actions," they argued, "have raised alarming questions about the safety and well-being of civilians. The suspension of communications and the use of force to suppress demonstrations raise significant human rights concerns," the MPs cautioned.

The lawmakers urged the UK government to use its diplomatic influence to press for an end to the clampdown. They specifically called on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to raise the issue directly with Islamabad.

The group demanded the immediate restoration of communications, de-escalation of tensions, and the initiation of constructive dialogue with all relevant stakeholders to pursue a peaceful, negotiated settlement.

The letter highlighted that many constituents in the UK with ties to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are distressed, unable to contact loved ones, and deeply troubled by reports of violent crackdowns on dissent.

By raising the issue with the UK government, the MPs signaled their intent to maintain international focus on what they view as an urgent human rights crisis under Pakistani administration.

This appeal underscores growing international scrutiny of Pakistan's handling of dissent in PoJK. While Pakistan continues to assert control over the region, mounting criticism from global institutions and lawmakers abroad suggests that its policies face increasing pressure.